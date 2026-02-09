Industry Pro Newsletter: Equity vs. Spotlight, Washington Post Layoffs, and Broadway Bares News

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This week’s newsletter brings together stories of accountability, advocacy, and adaptation across the theatre world. We cover artists and organizations responding to public scrutiny, including Lauren Gunderson’s statement following her appearance in the Epstein files and the Washington Post’s elimination of its chief theater critic role. Elsewhere, new initiatives and events push forward, from Broadway Bares gearing up for its next benefit and Katharine Quinn launching a Broadway-focused marketing agency to Broadway showtunes finding new life on the ice. The issue also examines ongoing debates over access, transparency, and infrastructure, from Equity’s dispute with Spotlight in the UK to closed-door discussions about Portland’s Keller Auditorium.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - Quantum Theatre

Quantum Theatre seeks a visionary and dynamic Artistic Director to succeed Founding Artistic Director Karla Boos upon her retirement at the end of 2026. The next Artistic Director will bring a clear artistic vision for advancing Quantum’s legacy and the experience to direct and/or produce ambitious experimental work, build creative teams, and serve as a compelling public spokesperson. They should be enthusiastic about making Pittsburgh and Quantum their primary professional home.

Industry Trends

Lauren Gunderson Responds to Appearance in the Epstein Files – “I’m Appalled”

Playwright Lauren Gunderson addressed her unexpected appearance in the recently released Justice Department “Epstein Files,” noting her name appears in several emails due to a 2012 wedding invitation sent from a shared email account with her then-husband. She stated she never met Jeffrey Epstein, had no connection to him, and was shocked by the file’s publication. Rhode Island’s Contemporary Theater Company canceled its production of The Revolutionists following the revelation. Gunderson emphasized she condemns Epstein’s crimes.

Broadway/New York

Exclusive: Broadway Bares Gets Olympics-Ready

Broadway Bares will return on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom with two performances to kick off Pride Week. The article highlights previously unseen Olympic-themed photos from a 2020 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS shoot that celebrate Broadway performers as elite athletes. The event promises show-stopping numbers, seductive talent, and a yet-to-be-announced theme for this year’s benefit.

When Broadway Hits the Ice: Iconic Figure Skating Routines Set to Showtunes

This piece explores figure skating routines that have been performed to Broadway showtunes, celebrating the connection between ice skating and musical theatre. It highlights memorable programs where skaters paired choreography with iconic songs from shows, enriching both sports and performing arts audiences. The article includes examples of routines, the music choices, and how these performances bring theatrical storytelling to the ice. It showcases the appeal of blending Broadway’s emotional resonance with athletic artistry.

Katharine Quinn Launches “And That’s Strategy” Digital Marketing Agency

Digital strategist Katharine Quinn has launched And That’s Strategy, a new agency focused on fan-centred digital marketing for Broadway productions. The agency offers organic social media strategy, paid marketing, influencer activations, brand partnerships, content production, and more. Quinn’s previous work on shows like Maybe Happy Ending and The Great Gatsby helped drive viral engagement and box office success. The firm’s client roster includes Broadway and national tour productions, along with regional and streaming projects.

Regional

Washington Post Eliminates Chief Theater Critic Role Amid Mass Layoffs

The Washington Post eliminated its Chief Theater Critic position, laying off Naveen Kumar as part of broader staff cuts that removed about one-third of employees. The newsroom reductions also shuttered the paper’s Sports and Books sections and its Post Reports podcast. Executive Editor Matt Murray framed the cuts as a “strategic reset” to focus on core coverage areas like politics and national security. Kumar confirmed his departure on social media and expressed hope for future arts coverage.

Oregon ArtsWatch: Public Officials Discuss Fate of Keller Auditorium in Private

Public officials met privately to discuss the future of Keller Auditorium amid ongoing concerns about its structural and financial viability. The meeting drew scrutiny due to its closed-door nature and limited public transparency. Officials weighed options for potential renovation, replacement, or funding strategies for the aging venue. Community stakeholders and local arts advocates have been following developments closely as decisions could impact the region’s cultural infrastructure.

International

The Guardian: ‘It’s like two divorcing parents’: how actors’ union Equity fell out with casting directory Spotlight

The UK actors’ union Equity and casting directory Spotlight are in a bitter dispute after Equity’s legal challenge was rejected by the High Court. Equity alleges Spotlight’s post-acquisition fees—about £200 per year—are excessive and that the platform functions as an unregulated employment agency, which Spotlight denies. The court ruled Spotlight is a marketing tool rather than an agency, but Equity has appealed and will take the case to the Court of Appeal with a new hearing set for late November. The conflict has cost around £500,000 and strains a century-old relationship between the organisations.

Missed our last few newsletters?

February 2, 2026 - More Staff Shake Ups at the Kennedy Center, New York’s Awards Season Takes Shape

We open this week with Colleen Dilenschneider’s look at the rise of localism and what it means for cultural organizations navigating tighter schedules and higher barriers to participation. On the awards front, key dates are set for the Tonys, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, alongside a call for nominations for BroadwayWorld’s Stage Recording Awards. Elsewhere, we cover shifts in Broadway opening-night traditions, major benefit events, regional programming pauses, leadership changes, and a significant format change for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End.

January 26, 2026 - Performers Push Back on ‘The Show Must Go On’, Williamstown Will Produce in 2027

Inside, you’ll find practical guidance for performers, timely conversations about safety, labor, and financial realities on Broadway, and a celebration of the often-unsung artists who keep shows running. We also look beyond New York to regional theaters rethinking their futures, another Kennedy Center cancellation, and an international announcement bringing a popular screen property to the London stage.

January 20, 2026 - New Leaders, New Visions: Park Avenue Armory, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and Beyond

This week’s newsletter brings together stories of concrete action and forward momentum in theatre and dance. Highlights include Michael Sheen’s launch of a new national theatre for Wales and his starring role in its first production, New York State’s plan to preserve performing arts spaces, and major leadership appointments at Park Avenue Armory and The Public Theater. We also cover recognition for musical theatre creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, the launch of BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Stage Recording Awards, and the Next On Stage Season 6 finale. Rounding out the issue is a look at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s relaunch and search for new leadership, underscoring themes of rebuilding, investment, and artistic ambition.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.





