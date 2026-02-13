Amalia Yoo, Morgan Scott, Natalie Rebenkoff, To Lead Industry Reading Of New Play BLUELIGHT

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

286 Productions to present an invite-only industry reading of the new play Bluelight, written and directed by Carley Lovito, on Monday, February 23 in New York City.

The cast will feature Amalia Yoo (John Proctor Is the Villain), Morgan Scott (John Proctor Is the Villain), Natalie Rebenkoff (The Nursery), Tucker St. Ivany (The Grapes of Wrath), Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), and Dylan Chance.

ABOUT THE PLAY

At a sleepover set in 2015 on Long Island, a group of teen best friends use "Mingly," a video chat service that pairs them via webcam with strangers. When they sneak out to a party, they leave Riley's eleven-year-old sister, Tessie, alone with the laptop. This new work by young women, starring young women, is a bold statement of the electric terror and joy of becoming in the digital age.

CAST & CREATIVE

Amalia Yoo (RILEY)

Born and raised in NYC, Amalia Yoo most recently made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated play, John Proctor is the Villain, which earned her a 2024-2025 Drama Desk Award. Prior to that, she performed Off-Broadway as Luna in Grief Camp at the Atlantic Theater and Joey in SLUT: The Play at NPR's Greene Space. On-screen credits include No Hard Feelings and Netflix's “Grand Army.” She is a proud alumnus of LaGuardia High School.

Morgan Scott (TABITHA)

Morgan Scott just finished her run as 'Nell Shaw' on Broadway's John Proctor Is the Villain directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. She is a 2022 graduate of The Juilliard School and was featured in L'Officiel magazine as one of four inaugural recipients of the Fendi Vanguard Award, aimed to support emerging artists. Morgan also received training from the British American Dramatic Academy and made her Broadway debut at the Manhattan Theatre Club's production Jaja's Hairbrading by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. A former member of Group 51 and a South Carolina native, Morgan is also classically trained in piano, speaks intermediate Mandarin.

NATALIE REBEKOFF (KELSEY)

Natalie Rebenkoff is a classically trained actor, writer, and producer, based in New York and Los Angeles. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts (BFA Drama), where she trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, the Experimental Theatre Wing, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and she currently studies Meisner at the William Esper Studio. She championed the first-ever staged production of Clifford Odets' The Nursery Off-Broadway at The Flea Theater, where she served as creative producer and originated the role of Ruth opposite Cameron Monaghan. Her screen credits include Don't Look Up (dir. Adam McKay) and Judgment Day for Amazon MGM (dir. Nicholas Stoller).

CARLEY LOVITO (PLAYWRIGHT, DIRECTOR)

Carley Lovito is a writer-director on the brink of establishing herself as a sought-after new theatremaker. Dedicated to telling bold, resonant stories through female perspectives, Carley graduated NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, completing studies at Playwrights Horizons and the Lee Strasberg Institute. Carley debuted as a filmmaker with the award-winning short ‘Everything I Never Told You', which screened at major festivals worldwide and went on to produce the world premiere of Clifford Odets' ‘The Nursery' starring Natalie Rebenkoff and Cameron Monaghan. She has worked closely with the New York Theatre Barn and The Fire Island Pines Arts Project in developing new works. BLUELIGHT marks her electric theatrical debut as a writer-director for the stage.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Bluelight is produced by Carley Lovito and Natalie Rebenkoff for 286 Productions. 286 is a female-founded, artist-first production company dedicated to bold, emotionally resonant storytelling and creative community.

READING INFORMATION

[Invite Only]

Monday, February 23,

La MaMa Rehearsal Studios

47 Great Jones St, New York NY, 10012

Industry professionals interested in attending the reading should email:

rsvpbluelight@gmail.com





