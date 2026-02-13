Noah Kieserman, Aubrey Matalon, Cydney Kutcipal to Lead DOLHINOV Workshop

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producers have announced an invitation-only reading of Dolhinov, a new musical inspired by true events from the Polish town of Dolhinov during World War II. The presentation will be held in New York City on February 20th. The musical features a book and lyrics by Helen R. Murray, with music by Louis Josephson, and will be directed by Arpita Mukherjee and music directed by Connor Doran.

The cast will be led by Noah Kieserman (The Last Five Years), Aubrey Matalon (Six), Cydney Kutcipal (Jagged Little Pill), Noa Luz Barenblat (Fiddler on the Roof), Lucia Spina (Into The Woods), Jackson Parker Gill (A Christmas Story), Zal Owen (Harmony), Michael Lepore (Sing Street), Matt McGloin (The Hello Girls), Bronwyn Tarboton (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Christopher Riley (Law & Order SVU), Stephanie Lynn Mason (Fiddler On The Roof), and James Sasser (Teeth).

DOLHINOV is a powerful new musical that tells the harrowing true story of a family forced to flee as their world is destroyed and the unexpected ally who helps keep hope alive. Seen through 12-year-old Simon's eyes and through the fierce resilience of Kiselev, a wounded resistance fighter, the show asks: Can a broken person fix the world? and celebrates the humanity that refuses to die even in the darkest moments.

Set to a sweeping, emotionally charged score, the musical explores identity, loss, survival, and the weight of memory, illuminating both the brutality and the humanity that emerge when ordinary people are pushed beyond the imaginable.

The creative team also includes stage manager Kyra Bowie, associate music director Miguel Sutedjo, child guardian Eitan Markowitz, and production assistants Ella Lao and Gabriella Rita Pafumi, with casting by Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA, and Olivia West of TRC Casting. General management is by Zachary Hausman Productions.

Dolhinov is produced by Brian Chevlin of Butterfly Theatrical Productions LLC.

For more information, visit www.DolhinovMusical.com.

To request an invitation, please email DolhinovRSVP@gmail.com.





