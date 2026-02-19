Interlochen Center For The Arts Appoints Tor Campbell As Musical Theatre Program Director

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Interlochen Center for the Arts has announced the appointment of Tor Campbell as its new Musical Theatre Program Director. In this role, Campbell will lead musical theatre programming across both Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy, shaping dynamic performance and learning experiences for pre-professional artists from around the world.

A Chicago-based director, choreographer, educator, and creative leader, Campbell brings nearly two decades of professional experience spanning higher education, regional theatre, and international performance. His artistic work is rooted in mentorship, rigor, and a bold commitment to storytelling that cultivates empathy and excellence.

Campbell most recently served as the Northwestern Directing Fellow at Goodman Theatre in Chicago and has worked extensively throughout the city's vibrant theatre community, including directing and choreographing projects at Chicago Shakespeare Theater and collaborating with artists at Northlight Theatre. His work bridges the academic and professional stage, having taught at the Northwestern University, Fordham University, University of California, Irvine and Lake Forest College, and having collaborated choreographically with The Juilliard School.

A graduate of Northwestern University's MFA Directing program, Campbell's leadership philosophy centers on holistic artist development, training performers not only in craft, but in character, courage, and collaborative responsibility. His professional journey also includes international theatre and performance work abroad, further broadening his global artistic perspective.

At Interlochen, Campbell will oversee curriculum development, production leadership, and student mentorship across year-round and summer programming, ensuring that emerging artists are prepared for the evolving demands of the musical theatre industry.

"I believe in training artists who lead with heart, discipline, and integrity," said Campbell. "Interlochen's legacy of excellence and its commitment to nurturing the whole artist make it an extraordinary place to continue this work."

Interlochen Center for the Arts looks forward to welcoming Campbell to campus and to the creative future he will help shape.

Campbell will assume the role ahead of the upcoming academic year.





