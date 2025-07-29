Art Lab to Present Private Industry Reading of New Musical THE KING’S CRITIQUE in Cape Cod

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Lab has announced a private industry reading of The King’s Critique, a new musical with music and lyrics by Nat Zegree and book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, taking place Friday, August 22, 2025, in Cape Cod. Directed by Tiffani Swalley in partnership with College Light Opera Company, the reading continues Art Lab’s commitment to developing bold and timely new works for the stage.

A satirical musical romp, The King’s Critique follows one determined woman as she takes on a fairytale kingdom, the theatrical establishment, and the patriarchy—all while navigating the spotlight society rarely allows her to hold. With wit, original music, and biting social commentary, the piece lampoons the intersection of politics, art, and gender in a kingdom not unlike our own.

The cast includes Kennedy Caughell, Mason Reeves, Troy Iwata, Bridget Beirne, Jessica Bloomberg, Bella Bosco, Gwen Calderbank, Emmalee Diaz, Jake Guthrie, Lily Joseph, Christian Leigh, Emily Marino, Alvaro Medina, Emma Mize, Ezra Moore, and Dami Shote. Stage management is by Denise Savas, with general management by LDK Productions.

Zegree and Holmes previously collaborated on Fly More Than You Fall, which garnered critical acclaim and a recent London run starring Keala Settle. Their new work continues their shared vision of combining heart, humor, and theatricality with urgent, modern themes.

The reading is invitation-only. Industry inquiries can be directed to rsvp@LDKProductions.com.






