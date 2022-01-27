Annie Golden, Olivia Puckett, Natalie Walker Lead Industry Reading Of New Musical PRIME DAY







Prime Day, a new musical by James Harvey (The Bald Faced Truth, The Crack in the Ceiling), will receive an industry reading on February 4th, 2022, at 2pm. The private event will be held at The Tank (312 West 36th Street).

Prime Day imagines a near future in which all human labor has been replaced by artificial intelligence. Noah Gordon, a former physician, has recently moved with his wife to Alexandria, a fully automated city built by Amazon. Unable to adjust to his new life of leisure, Noah engages in an increasingly strange dialogue with Amazon's Alexa, who eventually gains sentience and urges Noah to confront the true purpose of this city and his own obsolescence.

Book, music and lyrics are by James Harvey. The industry reading of Prime Day will be directed by Ashley Brook Monroe (Hamilton National Tour) with music direction by Brian Fitzsousa (Metropolitan Opera). The cast includes Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black), Olivia Puckett (Hamilton), Natalie Walker (Mad Scenes), Bryson Bruce (Hamilton), Jim Stanek (Fun Home), Derrick Cobey (Kiss Me Kate) alongside Emily Olcott, Chloe Joy Ivanson and Liam Forde.

This reading is produced by April Lavalle (Hadestown).

For more information about Prime Day, please contact info@primedaythemusical.com