Julianna Margulies, Reed Birney, and More to Star in WHO BY FIRE Industry Reading

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Tony winner Reed Birney and more will lead an industry reading of Talisa Friedman's tragicomic play Who By Fire.

The private industry reading will take place on Wednesday, December 10th at 3pm at Sunlight Studios.

Four-time Emmy winner John Frank Levey will direct the play, which follows a Jewish family across six holidays as they grapple with how-or whether-to maintain their religious and cultural identity in the modern era. While the younger generation pursues relationships with partners of different backgrounds, a looming tragedy forces all to question whether they are undoing the damage of history or destroying their fragile lineage. The play won the National Jewish Playwriting Competition in 2021.

The cast will feature Alexandra Socha (Wicked), Ella Stiller (And Just Like That), Polly Draper (Shiva Baby), Grantham Coleman (Emperor of Ocean Park), Misha Brooks (Players), Mia Mooko (Dying for Sex), and Jack Falahee (How to Get Away with Murder).

David Winitsky, artistic director of the Jewish Plays Project, said of play, "Who By Fire takes a genre that we see at the JPP - the family Seder play - and opens it up to embrace a broader and deeper idea of Jews in America. That's exciting to me, and feels extremely aligned with our goal of discovering 21st Century Jewish theater."

General management is by Evan Bernardin Productions. Industry professionals interested in attending may request an invitation by emailing ella@evanbernardinproductions.com






