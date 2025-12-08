New Theater Initiative to Bring Crowdsourced Trigger Warnings To Live Performance

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nonprofit organization Hire Survivors and their Hire Survivors Broadway division have partnered with the FlashCue Project and Does the Dog Die to expand the popular crowdsourced trigger-warning platform beyond film and television to include live theater & performances.

Does the Dog Die is a widely used, community-driven resource that flags potential triggers in media — from violence and abuse to flashing lights and animal harm — allowing audiences to make informed viewing choices. Until now, the platform has primarily focused on movies, TV, books, and video games. With this new collaboration, Broadway shows, national tours, concerts, and local theater productions can now be added, giving live performance audiences access to the same detailed, community-submitted trigger information as screen audiences.

FlashCue Project, founded and led by Nicole Hughes, is a research-based initiative that provides flashing light cue data for photosensitive theater audiences. Hire Survivors - a nonprofit founded by actor, writer, filmmaker, and Weinstein survivor Sarah Ann Masse - is dedicated to advocating for survivor voices across industries. Its theater initiative - Hire Survivors Broadway - is co-led by Masse and writer/performer Joanna Castle Miller. Hire Survivors Broadway works to end career retaliation against survivors of sexual violence in the theatre industry and create a safer, more equitable industry for everyone. Hire Survivors Broadway is known for the Hire Survivors Pledge, initially launched by their successful screen division, Hire Survivors Hollywood. Their pledge has been taken by over 100 Hollywood filmmakers, producers, Broadway directors, and professional theatres.

“Audience care has to be a collective effort,” said Nicole Hughes, founder of the FlashCue Project. “By expanding Does the Dog Die to include live performance, we're creating a centralized, crowdsourced space where audiences can share trigger information with one another. It empowers communities to look out for each other and helps people make informed choices before they step into a theater.”

Thanks to the efforts of Does the Dog Die founder John Whipple, the site now welcomes entries for any live performance — from Broadway to regional theater, concerts, and immersive events. Productions and audience members are encouraged to submit trigger information, making the database comprehensive and inclusive for all audiences.

Current listings already include select Broadway and national touring productions, and any user can add a show, update trigger details, or browse existing entries. This collaboration aims to fill a critical gap in accessibility and audience care within the live performance industry.

To contribute trigger warnings for a live production, visit https://www.doesthedogdie.com/live.





