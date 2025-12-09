Black Broadway Men, Inc. Renames Annual Playwriting Initiative in Honor of Jesse L. Kearney

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Broadway Men Inc. announced the relaunch of its annual Playwriting Initiative to honor the legacy of BBM vice-president & author Jesse L. Kearney, who passed away January of this year. A pillar of the organization, he believed in championing new works and fresh voices in theatre. The program will now be known as “The Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative”, honoring his indelible legacy as a playwright, advocate, husband, father, and our beloved brother. The newly named initiative celebrates Kearney's und mission to create access and advocate for the powerful artistic voices of Black playwrights.

“Jesse would be over the moon about this. Knowing the memory of his legacy will stay etched in this organization to uplift the powerful words of many is truly a gift to us all. I am grateful for the brotherly gift he was to me and I can't wait for the principles he worked so hard for in this organization to live on through every person connected to this initiative.” – Anthony Wayne, Founder & Executive Director

THE JESSE L. KEARNEY PLAYWRITING INITIATIVE provides Black Male-identifying playwrights (ages 18+) the opportunity to be selected for a 29-hour reading of their original work, sponsored by Black Broadway Men, Inc.

The awarded playwright will receive an honorarium of $1,000.

The playwright will be provided a director and a professional cast to present their play in an invite-only reading in New York City.

The playwright will have access to mentorship opportunities through BBM's membership roster of working professionals across the theater community.

Applications will open January 15th. For more information or to Donate to this initiative, sign up at www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/jlkplaywriting.

Black Broadway Men Inc. (BBM) is a non-profit organization that utilizes social and educational opportunities to strengthen the bond of healing and unity for ALL Black men in the Broadway and theater community.





