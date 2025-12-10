DOG SEES GOD Reading Held in New York

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A private industry reading of an updated version of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead - the acclaimed queer reimagining of the Peanuts characters - was held recently in New York, as plans progress toward a return to the New York stage.

The reading featured a powerhouse ensemble including Jack Dylan Grazer (IT, Shazam!), Milo Manheim (Disney's Zombies, School Spirits), Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious, 13 The Musical), Dylan Mulvaney (The Least Problematic Woman in the World), Julia Lester (Into the Woods, HSMTMTS), Bebe Wood (Mean Girls, Love, Victor), Colin McCalla (Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Amazon's Ballard), and Deandre Sevon (Ragtime).

Playwright Bert V. Royal has teamed up with director Ryan Warren to refine the work for today's audiences - sharpening its focus on identity, mental health, and the complicated realities of adolescence, while preserving the irreverent humor and emotional truth that made the play a breakthrough success.

The show follows CB as his life unravels after the death of his beloved dog. As his world shifts, he begins to question everything - his friendships, his own identity, and life beyond his traditional small town. His curiosity intensifies when he reconnects with an old childhood friend, setting off a school-wide frenzy that threatens the fragile dynamics holding their world together. Dog Sees God unpacks the highs and heartbreaks of adolescence, and how we navigate intimacy, fear, and the chaos of a world that doesn't teach us how to cope.

The presentation was cast by Zachary Spiegel, CSA, and general managed by Evan Bernardin.





