Second Cycle of the Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions Launched

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Terrence McNally Foundation and The Recovery Arts Project have announced the second cycle of the Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions, a pair of annual $10,000 new-play commissions that honor the legacy of the late, legendary playwright Terrence McNally while supporting artists in recovery from a substance use condition.

Reflecting the program’s core value of sponsorship, the two commissioned playwrights — one established, one early-career — form a creative and personal partnership throughout a yearlong process that includes a writing retreat in Provincetown, MA, a residency at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, CT, and a Works & Process final showing in their longtime-home at the Guggenheim in New York City. There, audiences will experience selected scenes from both new plays and join a moderated conversation exploring the playwrights’ creative approaches, recovery journeys, and the power of storytelling as a tool for healing.

The Recovery Commissions honor the legacy of Terrence McNally, whose own recovery began with a life-changing moment at Stephen Sondheim’s birthday party, when Angela Lansbury, with characteristic grace and concern, encouraged him to face his struggles with alcohol. McNally later shared this transformative experience in the documentary Every Act of Life, underscoring his belief in community, visibility, and the power of artistic truth-telling.

The inaugural recipients were Jake Brasch, who makes their Off-Broadway debut this season with The Reservoir at Atlantic Theater Company, and Craig Lucas, Obie Award-winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist.

“For Terrence, recovery and creativity were intertwined acts of courage, honesty, and community,” says TMF Executive Director, Santino DeAngelo. “These commissions allow us to stand with playwrights at pivotal moments in their artistic and personal journeys, just as Terrence once stood with so many others. It is an honor to carry that legacy forward.”

Sean Daniels, the Executive Director of the Recovery Arts Project, continues, “It’s estimated than tens of millions of Americans are in long term recovery, and yet we often don’t see these stories on stage, film or tv - or celebrate the accomplishments of these artists. By supporting artists in recovery through commissions and mentorships, we not only create new pieces of art, but remove the stigma that stops people from getting help, thereby saving lives.”

Applications for the early-career commission open on Monday December 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST and Will Close January 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST, or once 100 applications have been received.





