TALK OF THE TOWN Comes to Storytelling Arts of Indiana In Aprll

Storytelling Arts of Indiana's biggest fundraiser of the year, Talk of the Town, will feature some outsized talent, all the way from Southwest Montana. Tickets are now on sale for “Big Sky Songs & Stories” with Brigid and Johnny Reedy on April 12 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Audiences will also be treated to a dessert bar at intermission, along with drinks and music.

Brigid Reedy is a singer, songwriter, fiddler, poet, and storyteller, who imbues every performance with boundless passion and soul. Her timeless, eclectic taste in music and love of words make her a force in Western Americana. Brigid will be joined by her younger brother, Johnny “Guitar” Reedy, a multi-instrumentalist who's transcended the role of sideman to full collaborator. Together, this dynamic duo promises a night of exceptional musicianship, sublime sibling harmonies, and some good ol' fashioned cowboy stories.

Taking place Saturday, April 12, 2025, 7:00 p.m. at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio St., Indianapolis. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, or $15 for a link to a livestream, and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Storytellingarts.org.

About the Artists

Sibling duo Brigid & Johnny Reedy have captivated audiences with their enthusiasm and authenticity, mixing a unique blend of Western Americana, folk, swing, blues, cowboy music, poetry, storytelling, and more. Though only 24 and 19 years old, respectively, they've been entertaining folks for decades. Career highlights include the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, National Storytelling Festival, Carnegie Hall, and the Grand Ole Opry. Both Brigid and Johnny are currently full-time students at the University of Montana Western, where Johnny is studying English and Music, while Brigid is pursuing a double major in English and Natural Horsemanship, known colloquially in the Reedy house as a Cowboy Poetry Degree.

