Review: A Royal Triumph: Six at Clowes Memorial Hall Reigns Supreme

The lyrics of the opening song say it all: “Everybody knows that we used to be six wives.” But SIX turns that reductive narrative on its head and highlights the women that lived behind the label of “Henry VIII’s wife.” It is evocative, fun, profound, and empowering. The theater has been and will continue to be a venue for stories that challenge the status quo, and SIX is a perfect example of that. The six women, Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, had lives fraught with complications brought on by age, sex, social position, and more. SIX gives them a chance to show audiences that complexity while also inviting them to laugh and connect with women who lived centuries ago.

Celeste:

I came into this show entirely biased. I have been devouring the soundtrack of SIX for quite a while now and have been lucky enough to see it once live before. It would be hard for me not to love it. And I did, from the first notes to the last. SIX is a demanding show. It’s one act with six actors on stage almost constantly and a live band on stage for the entirety. However, it’s easy to tell that every single individual on that stage had a thirst to be there and a passion for the stories they get to tell. I don’t know how you can successfully stage a production like this without a committed crew. The sheer energy shines through and makes this one of the most Dynamic Productions I’ve had the privilege to see.

I’m going to flip my usual review on its head a bit and start by recognizing The Ladies in Waiting. Any musical relies on the band in some form or fashion, but this show is different. The band in a sense becomes part of the storytelling. It’s also wonderful to see an all-female band completely rock out. The actors fed off that energy, and the band fed off the actors’ energy. It made the whole thing a really visceral experience.

There are only 6 actors, and I can say without reservation that every single one of them is immensely talented. However, there are always going to be particular moments or deliveries that resonate with you, and I had a few.

Chani Maisonet (Catherine of Aragon) has a tough job. She has to be the first soloist. She also has to remain memorable as the other wives take their turns. And there’s no doubt she was memorable. If there’s one word that encapsulates her delivery, I would say it’s “attitude.” She had an uncanny ability to be both sassy and imposing. It’s such a fun way to characterize a historical figure that would normally be portrayed as stiff and unengaging. I give her kudos for her staying power on that stage long after she sings “No Way.”

SIX has a lot of pulsating beats and up-tempo numbers, so delivering a ballad amidst all that intensity is a big ask. Luckily, Kelly Denice Taylor (Jane Seymour) came prepared. What impressed me most about her performance was her use of dynamics. It can be all too easy to belt a song at full thrust from start to finish. And sometimes that works just fine. But she used dynamics to create these incredible highs and lows that drew attention to both her voice and the lyrics. It brought “Heart of Stone” to life in a new way for me.

Among any cast, your eye is going to be drawn to a certain actor because of how they emote, sing, or dance. That actor for me was Tasia Jungbauer (Catherine Parr). She had to patiently bide her time while the other queens delivered their performances, but she had presence any time she was on stage. When she finally gets her moment to shine in “I Don’t Need Your Love,” she brought everything full circle. She has a unique warm timbre that made it all gel from both a musical and a story perspective.

Undoubtedly, this is a show you do not want to miss. It’s unique, it’s spunky, and it will provoke thought in ways you may not anticipate.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Queendom take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis! Tickets are limited, so grab yours before it’s too late. Shows run March 4th through March 9th

Dylan:

Six is nothing short of a dazzling, high-energy masterpiece that breathes new life into history with a modern pop twist. This electrifying musical reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as a fierce girl group, each vying for the audience’s favor with their own show-stopping number. With an infectious score, razor-sharp wit, and powerhouse performances, Six transforms the historical narrative of these women from tragedy to triumph. While every queen shines, Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, and Anna of Cleves deliver particularly unforgettable performances that command the stage and leave the audience in awe.

From the very first moment, Catherine of Aragon (Chani Maisonet) establishes herself as a force to be reckoned with. Portrayed as a strong and unwavering leader, she kicks off the competition with "No Way," a powerhouse anthem of defiance and resilience. Her commanding presence is palpable, and her rich, soulful vocals demand attention as she refuses to be cast aside after years of loyalty. With every note, she exudes strength, dignity, and a determination to define her own legacy beyond just being "the first wife." The audience can’t help but root for her as she boldly declares that she won’t go quietly.

Anne Boleyn (Gaby Albo), the mischievous and rebellious queen, provides some of the show’s most humorous and dynamic moments. Her cheeky, playful delivery of "Don’t Lose Ur Head" is packed with wit and irreverence, making the audience laugh even as they remember the tragic irony of her fate. She exudes an effortless, rebellious charm, flipping history on its head and reveling in her notoriety. The way she winks at the audience and delivers her lines with razor-sharp comedic timing makes her utterly magnetic. She brings a bold, carefree energy to the stage, ensuring that her side of the story is told with a fresh, sassy perspective.

Jane Seymour (Kelly Denice Taylor) provides the emotional core of the show with "Heart of Stone," a breathtakingly beautiful ballad that stops the show in its tracks. Her powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery convey a deep, unwavering love for Henry, showcasing her as the queen who loved him "the most." In contrast to the fast-paced, high-energy numbers that surround her, Jane’s song is an emotional gut punch, offering a moment of raw sincerity that resonates deeply. She sings with a depth of emotion that makes the audience feel every ounce of her devotion and sacrifice. Her performance is hauntingly beautiful, and long after the song ends, her presence lingers in the heart of the show.

Anna of Cleves (Danielle Mendoza) is the ultimate surprise queen, reveling in her independence and self-love. After being rejected by Henry for not matching his unrealistic expectations, she flips the narrative and instead finds empowerment in her newfound freedom. "Get Down" is an absolute showstopper, bursting with charisma, swagger, and unapologetic confidence. She struts across the stage like royalty, basking in the luxury of her post-Henry life. Her performance is pure joy—bold, magnetic, and dripping with self-assured charm. She reminds the audience that sometimes, what seems like a loss is actually the greatest victory, making her one of the most fun and empowering queens to watch.

What makes Six so spectacular is its ability to take these historical figures, so often remembered only as footnotes in Henry VIII’s story, and give them their own voices. Each queen is distinct, dynamic, and unforgettable, and their stories are told with a fresh, modern energy that makes history feel more alive than ever. The music, inspired by contemporary pop divas like Beyoncé, Adele, and Rihanna, ensures that every song is a banger, seamlessly blending history with modern musical influences.

Beyond the music, the production itself is a spectacle. The dazzling costumes, inspired by pop star aesthetics with a Tudor twist, shimmer under the vibrant stage lighting, giving each queen a unique, eye-catching look that perfectly matches her personality. The choreography is sharp and engaging, reinforcing the show’s concert-like energy while keeping the audience immersed in the performance. The tight harmonies and live band add another layer of brilliance, making the show feel less like a traditional musical and more like the best pop concert you’ve ever attended.

But perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Six is its message. At its core, the show is about reclaiming narratives and celebrating female empowerment. It shifts the focus away from Henry VIII and onto the women who survived him—women who were more than just wives. By giving each queen her moment in the spotlight, Six reminds audiences that their stories are worth telling, and they deserve to be remembered for more than just their connections to a king.

With its electrifying performances, witty storytelling, and infectious soundtrack, Six is a must-see celebration of history, music, and female empowerment. It’s a show that will have you singing, dancing, and cheering long after the curtain falls. Long may these queens reign! ?✨

