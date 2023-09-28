Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Night of the Living Dead Live
Thomas Duncan Hall (10/27-10/29)
|NO HOPE ROPE: An Original Comedy by Garret Mathews
The District Theatre (10/13-10/15)
|The Color Purple
Athenaeum Theatre (10/14-10/22)
|Devised Theater & Dance Show
Indiana State University Department of Theater (4/25-4/28)
|White Christmas
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (11/24-12/31)
|Mago's Herrera
The Cabaret Indianapolis (10/14-10/14)
|Grumpy Old Men
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (8/24-10/01)
|Deborah Asante in THE SECRET LIFE OF A HARD LOVING WOMAN: Stories of Love, Longing, and Lust
The District Theatre (10/13-10/15)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Indiana University Auditorium (11/01-11/02)
|Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/16-12/17)
