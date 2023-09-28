Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Review: MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Indiana Repertory Theatre
Review: MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Do you think you know the story of Frankenstein? Do you picture a green-skinned creature with bolts in his neck? The true story is less about the monster than it is about its creator and this adaptation looks closely at the writer behind the story. It's a tale of man's hubris and catastrophic guilt and how very human those things are.

Feinstein's to Present Founder Michael Feinstein for Two-Night Engagement This Month
Feinstein's to Present Founder Michael Feinstein for Two-Night Engagement This Month

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael will welcome Founder Michael Feinstein for a two-night engagement Sunday, September 24 and Monday, September 25.

Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse
Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse

Check out production photos from Buck Creek Players' production of Brighton Beach Memoirs!

Global Fest Celebrates Culture And Community This Week
Global Fest Celebrates Culture And Community This Week

A celebration of cultures and community, this daylong event features live international music, food and drink trucks, curated artisans, and kids' activities from around the world. Learn more about the event here!

