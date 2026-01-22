TIMELESS TREASURES Exhibition Showcases Iconic Music Artifacts

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a successful display of artifacts related to the classic musical White Christmas, the Great American Songbook Foundation is offering visitors a rare opportunity to view more seldom-seen items from its Songbook Library & Archives in a free temporary exhibition open through Feb. 27.

This specially curated display showcases some of the most noteworthy pieces in the Foundation's collections. Representing iconic vocalists, composers, lyricists and music industry professionals active from the 1920s through the 1960s, these artifacts come together to tell the story of the Great American Songbook and its lasting impact on music and American culture across generations.

The exhibition, Timeless Treasures, is displayed in the Traditions Senior Communities Songbook Gallery, located in the Payne & Mencias Palladium at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts. Rarely shown to the public, the artifacts include costumes, awards, original materials from Broadway shows, and musical arrangements of historical significance in shaping popular music.

Highlights include a newly uncovered musical arrangement performed by Ella Fitzgerald in her final career recording, an Academy Award presented to director Vincente Minnelli (on loan from Liza Minnelli), and costumes worn by performers like The McGuire Sisters and Steve Lawrence.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and also will be open to ticketed patrons prior to three Center Presents performances at the Payne & Mencias Palladium during the exhibition's run: CeCe Teneal's Divas of Soul on Jan. 31, Wayne Newton: Mr. Las Vegas – Memories & Melodies on Feb. 14, and Great American Crooners: A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production on Feb. 25.

Admission is free. Tickets are available on arrival or may be reserved in advance online at TheSongbook.org/TimelessTreasures, by phone at (317) 843-3800, or in person at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at the Payne & Mencias Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.

Tours for senior, school and community groups may be scheduled in advance by emailing info@TheSongbook.org or calling (317) 844-2251.

Exhibit highlights include:

Original subway poster for the musical Mame from Jerry Herman

Datebook and Academy Award of Vincente Minnelli on loan from Liza Minnelli

Emmy Award presented to Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé

Musical arrangement and performance costume of Ella Fitzgerald

Andy Williams musical arrangements for “Moon River” and “Sleigh Ride”

Autographs and memorabilia of the Andrews Sisters