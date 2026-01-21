Indy Drag Theatre Reveals Its 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indy Drag Theatre has announced a unique lineup of drag productions for its 2026 season and announce its new residency with The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre in Indianapolis, IN.

Following a season of three drag musicals and its first stage play, Indy Drag Theatre is expanding both physically and performance-wise. Its 2026 season kicks off with SIX: A Drag Parody Musical, a high-energy reimagining of British royalty. Inspired by the hit pop-concert musical, the six ex-wives of Henry VIII rewrite their tragedy with a fierce (lip) singing competition. SIX runs March 5–8 and 13–15 at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

IDT's spring production steps off the traditional theater stage for its very first improv comedy show, Snatch Game of Love: A Live Parody Gameshow. In the style of RuPaul's ultimate celebrity impersonation challenge, a panel of superstars compete for the heart of an eligible “snatchelor.” The gameshow highlights the fierce and funny range of IDT's talented artists and actors. Snatch Game of Love runs for one night only on May 23 at the White Rabbit Cabaret.

Evoking the campy Disney channel musical hit, IDT closes out the season with Night School: A Drag Parody Musical. The story follows the East High Wildcats on a journey to break free from the status quo and embrace the start of something new. Night School runs August 21-23 and 28-30 at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

“We're committed to centering queer storylines and embracing the idea that drag is not only nightlife entertainment,” comments Artistic Director and Co-Founder Blair. St. Clair. "We thrive on thinking outside the box and breaking the mold.” Creative Director and Co-Founder April Rosé adds, “We invite everyone to audition for any role they desire, and we prioritize fierce character expression over traditional gender expectations when casting. I see IDT as one of the safest places for queer people in Indianapolis. Our bonds extend beyond the rehearsal room and intro our community, making us feel at home wherever we go.”

Indy Drag Theatre aspires to create a safe space to experiment with self-expression, exaggerated characterization, costumes, and makeup, while inviting audiences to do the same. The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre is located at 705 N. Illinois Street and free parking is available at 714 N. Illinois Street.