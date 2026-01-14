BORROWED BABIES World Premiere is Coming to American Lives Theatre

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Lives Theatre will present the World Premiere of Borrowed Babies by acclaimed playwright Jennifer Blackmer. Running from February 5 through February 22 at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, this provocative new drama uncovers the real-world historical practice of "practice babies" - infants "borrowed" from orphanages for use in collegiate Home Economics "Practice Houses."

As part of ALT's sixth season, "Our American Legacy," Borrowed Babies marks a reunion for the creative powerhouse team behind the 2023 ALT hit Predictor, which recently concluded a successful Off-Broadway run. Bridget Haight returns to direct this fictionalized account that examines the complexities of feminism, the commodification of care, and the evolving roles of women in mid-century America.

In Blackmer's script, we follow Home Economics teacher Judy London (played by Jennifer Johansen) as she navigates the rigid expectations of midcentury American with the feminist opportunities of the ensuing decades.

The production features an ensemble of eight local women, led by Jennifer Johansen. Known for her nuanced portrayals of modern femininity in productions like Gloria: A Life (where she played Gloria Steinem) and The Pill by Tom Horan, Johansen brings a sophisticated depth to the role of Judy London.

The cast also includes Lauren Briggeman, Julie Dixon, Carmia Imani, Rachel Ivie, Sarah Powell, Hannah Luciani, Dorian Underwood.

On Sun, Feb 15, ALT will host a post-show talkback featuring playwright Jennifer Blackmer and author Jill Christman. Christman, who wrote a definitive nonfiction account of the practice, joins Blackmer to discuss their shared research and the discoveries they made while investigating their home institution, Ball State University, where they both currently teach. This conversation will bridge the gap between historical fact and theatrical fiction.