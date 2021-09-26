Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael Welcomes Roger Schmelzer

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael proudly presents an evening with Roger Schmelzer: "Heart and Soul" on October 1 at 7:30pm. Limited seating is available and can be secured at linktr.ee/feinsteinshc

Roger's abundant use of America's Songbook has conveyed a message of hope, kindness, and optimism, taking audiences on "a journey back to Old World New York Cabaret."

Since making a critically acclaimed NYC solo debut in 2017, Roger appeared at Carnegie Hall in a tribute to Jerome Kern produced by the Mabel Mercer Foundation. He has performed in cabaret venues across the country, including Seattle, Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, and his home Indianapolis.

Roger is directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye who says "Roger makes it his business to entertain you. He is fun, festive, fervent, and friendly. His love for the music is contagious and you'll love the man who presents it."

His 2008 CD, "About Now" was described by public radio as "Chock-full of the sorts of clever lyrics and lush arrangements that characterize songs for intimate settings from the last century to today."

Musical direction is by Jeffrey Harris who has also music directed for Jack Jones, Maureen McGovern, and Lea Salonga.

Roger and his wife, Indianapolis actor Cindy Phillips, have three grown children and two granddaughters.