American Sign Language Artist Peter Cook Brings Stories To Life In A FEAST FOR YOUR OWN EYES

Storytelling Arts of Indiana kicks off the new year with internationally renowned deaf performing artist Peter Cook, who will bring stories to life in "A Feast for Your Own Eyes" on January 14, 2023.

Tickets are now on sale for the live stage show at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center or livestream for audiences to enjoy from home.



Cook incorporates American Sign Language, pantomime, storytelling, acting, and movement. He uses his whole body to perform poems and stories, while an interpreter translates for hearing audience members.

Tickets are $20 for an individual, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.



Note: An ASL interpreter will be on hand to facilitate the box-office experience and translate the emcee's introduction for deaf and hearing-impaired guests.