Review: DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Drunk Shakespeare

DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL seems to sell itself, and with a slogan like “HE'S HAUNTED BY SPIRITS...AND DRINKING THEM TOO!”, you know what you are in for. The Drunk Shakespeare Company in Houston is actually one of five troupes around the country that blend great literature, booze, and pop culture references. It is somewhat improvised, and yes, they encourage patrons to drink along with them. In truth, only one of the five actors gets to drink, but watching the other four keep them in check is what makes it dramatically engaging and fun. It’s a theater that embraces the wrecks! Lord knows I have been onstage with drunk co-stars, and if I could have turned it into a comedy routine, it would have been far less traumatic. But Dickens, tequila, and beer work surprisingly well together. I once sat across from a member of this company who asked me, “Are we doing theatre with a big ‘T’ or a little one?” I would say BIG. Being able to learn an old, well-respected text, quote Shakespeare, figure out jokes, and keep focused with a raucous audience all around you is a feat unlike any other.

So, this DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL is completely irrelevant...errr... irreverent (never drink and type!), but refreshing. You know the story, and if you don’t, you haven’t been watching television or been near the Alley during the holidays for three decades or more. It’s Scrooge, Cratchit, Marley, and ghosts. It’s about a wealthy man realizing that Mariah Carey is right to be so excited about Christmas. What the Drunk Shakespeare crew does here is combine straight-up Dickens with a lot of pop culture and lewd jokes. Think Christmas with a twist!

Due to the number of shows performed daily and the amount of alcohol consumed, this production features a rotating cast of ten actors. The night I saw the show, Dillon DeWitt was Scrooge. Now, Dillon is a wonderful, serious, respected thespian amongst the HTown theatre scene, and so it is nice to see him let his hair down (even if he did keep it in a tight bun all evening). He’s quick-witted and makes for an impeccable Scrooge. Anastasia Zavitsanos and Pantelis Karastamatis turn the Cratchits into a Greek family who can sing, dance, and act. Seth Cunningham was the host/emcee/ringmaster for the evening, and popped on and off as spirits that you would never imagine in this story. There is a tribute to “The Dude” that had me almost rolling on the floor. But my favorite had to be Zoe Parkinson, who did four or five shots of tequila and slammed a beer while standing on her head. She played a surprisingly buxom Jacob Marley. She was the “designated drunk actor” for the evening, and something tells me that is when this cast has the MOST fun. Zoe was unleashed, and she stole the show. I have a hunch the one with the shots probably runs away with it every time. From what I could tell, the booze was real.

This would be great for a night when you want to see a show that you don’t have to take too seriously, but still want to see talented folks doing what they do best. The Alley is never going to give you a Christmas shot when you arrive, and surely will not bring martinis to your seat anytime you wish. I would say it’s adult humor, but none of it was too offensive (but I am almost impervious to ire over content). I love a good joke, and apparently, these actors do too. They are razor-sharp improv comics, and don’t be fooled, they have mastered the craft so much that now they can play with it.

The night I saw the performance, one woman started heckling and shouting out during the performance. She was called out by the audience members, but she just went full nuclear Karen and increased her annoying interruptions of the magic happening onstage. In came one of the house managers immediately, and Karen found herself in the lobby faster than you could say “Bah HUMBUG!” Just remember, when actors are playing with you, it’s not a cue for you to lose all civility and think it’s suddenly ROCKY HORROR. This is still Dickens, and it demands your respect. Even if there is a woman onstage standing on her head chugging a beer through a straw right after doing a moving sonnet by Shakespeare. It’s still an art, and you are still an audience member and not part of the cast. Don’t be a Christmas Karen, be a CHRISTMAS CAROL.

DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL is the most fun I have had with a show this season so far.

I would say, go and have the best time you will have this season. It’s not the usual, it’s not the expected, but it still made my heart grow three sizes to see these actors make the most of literature and libations. If you are looking for a “friend outing” this season, or rather an “escape from family,” this is the perfect night out. Or bring Aunt Helen, and see her face fall as she realizes this isn’t what she was expecting. It may well be my new Christmas tradition. Just don’t let any other theater know! CHEERS!

DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL plays 3-5 times a DAY through the holiday season. Tickets are available in three levels, but the stage is small, so you will not go wrong regardless of your choice. Drinks run about $15 a pop, but they are delivered straight to you by a great waitstaff. The show itself runs 90 minutes without any breaks or intermissions. Just a friendly reminder: drink responsibly and consider using an Uber. Parking around the downtown theater can be tricky. And you may injure yourself laughing.

Photo provided by DRUNK SHAKESPEARE, featuring the NYC cast who, puzzlingly enough, are not doing this show this year. Houston may be the only Drunk Shakespeare cast in the country this year, taking on Dickens! Oh wait... Phoenix is doing this too, my bad. I blame the alcohol.

