Mercury Chamber Orchestra Announces 25th Anniversary Season

Antoine Plante have announced Mercury Chamber Orchestra's 25th Anniversary Season: a bold celebration of diverse masterworks, beloved audience favorites from the past 25 years, and dramatic collaboration with acclaimed playwright and director Pascal Rambert.

This season's highlights include Bach's Complete Brandenburg Concertos, a performance of all six of Bach's virtuosic concertos in one evening. Bach's Christmas Oratorio, featuring The Mercury Singers in an adaptation by Antoine Plante that captures the grandeur and festive spirit of the season. Hémisphères which will take audiences on a global musical journey, blending the fiery passion of tango with Nordic soundscapes and classical elegance. The program features cellist Stéphane Tétreault and bandoneónist Denis Plante, culminating in the world premiere of Nordic Tango, Concerto for Cello and Bandoneón. Later in the spring, Mercury presents LOVE, a theatrical experience created by playwright Pascal Rambert and Mercury's Antoine Plante, intertwining spoken word with the hauntingly beautiful music of Purcell and Dowland to explore love, memory, and loss.

Mercury is also delighted to return to Houston's beloved Miller Outdoor Theatre for its annual free community concert, officially launching the 2025-2026 season on Labor Day weekend. This year's program will showcase the timeless brilliance of Handel & Vivaldi, offering audiences a thrilling and uplifting evening of music in one of the city's most iconic outdoor venues.

As part of our commitment to bringing exciting, accessible, and diverse performances to audiences across Houston, Mercury's ConocoPhillips Neighborhood Series continues to connect communities through intimate music experiences. This season, we are thrilled to continue performances across Houston at beloved venues including Saengerhalle in the Heights, Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and Dosey Doe in The Woodlands. In celebration of our 25th anniversary, we invite audiences to experience Vivaldi's The Four Seasons honoring the 300th anniversary of its first publication alongside Songs of the Virgin: An Italian Baroque Christmas and Bolero Querido, where the passion of bolero meets the grandeur of concert music. These short, affordable concerts, hosted at unique venues across Houston, offer audience members access to one-of-a-kind programs and memorable concert experiences beyond the concert hall.

With a season that honors its rich history while embracing bold new artistic directions, Mercury invites audiences to join in this milestone celebration of music, creativity, and community.

FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT AT MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE

Saturday, August 30, 2025, 8 PM

Handel & Vivaldi: Celebrating Mercury's 25th Season

VIVALDI: Summer from The Four Seasons

HANDEL: Water Music

DOWNTOWN SERIES

Wortham Center | Hobby Center

ONE

Bach's Complete Brandenburg

Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8 PM

J.S. BACH

Concerto No. 1 in F Major, BWV 1046

Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047

Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048

Concerto No. 4 in G Major, BWV 1049

Concerto No. 5 in D Major, BWV 1050

Concerto No. 6 in B-flat Major, BWV 1051

TWO

Mozart's Jupiter Symphony

Saturday, November 8, 2025, 8 PM

Thomas Carroll, Clarinet

HAYDN: Symphony No. 88 in G Major

MOZART: Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K. 622

MOZART: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, “Jupiter”

THREE

Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Saturday, December 13, 2025, 8 PM

The Mercury Singers, Betsy Cook Weber, Director

J.S. BACH: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (adapted by Antoine Plante)

FOUR

Hémisphères

Saturday, January 10, 2026, 8 PM

Stephane Tetreault, Cello

Denis Plante, Bandonéon

TRADITIONAL: Tangos argentins (3)

PIAZZOLLA: Escualo

GINASTERA: Danza Argentina

VILLA-LOBOS: Bachiana Brasileira No. 5

DE FALLA : Ritual Fire Dance

GRIEG: First movement from String Quartet No. 1 in G minor

SIBELIUS: Valse Triste

PÄRT : Fratres

D. PLANTE : Nordic Tango, Concerto for Cello and Bandonéon (World Premiere)

FIVE

Birds, Bees, & Beethoven 6

Saturday, February 14, 2026, 8 PM

MENDELSSOHN: Incidental music from A Midsummer Night's Dream

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, “Pastoral”

SIX

LOVE

Friday, March 20, 2026, 8 PM

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 2:30 PM & 8 PM

(Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center)

A creation by Pascal Rambert and Antoine Plante

Playwright: Pascal Rambert

Music: Purcell & Dowland

Love, a new musical play by Pascal Rambert and Antoine Plante, explores the depths of love, memory, and loss through a seamless blend of spoken word and song. Set to the haunting music of Purcell and Dowland, including pieces like Flow My Tears and The Plaint, the play draws audiences into an emotional journey where words and music intertwine.

SEVEN

Vivaldi's Voices

Saturday, May 16, 2026, 8 PM

The Mercury Singers, Betsy Cook Weber, Director

VIVALDI

Kyrie, RV 587

Ascende laeta, RV 635

Cantata: Cessate, omai cessate, RV 684

Laudete pueri, RV 602

Concerto for Cello, RV 419

Credo, RV 591

This program is graciously underwritten by Christopher & Elizabeth Prince.

CONOCOPHILLIPS NEIGHBORHOOD SERIES

Saengerhalle (Heights) | MDPC (Memorial) | MFAH (Museum) | Dosey Doe (Woodlands)

ONE

October 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025

Vivaldi's The Four Seasons (Complete)

In celebration of the 300th anniversary of its first publication

TWO

December 18, 19, 20, 21, 2025

Songs of the Virgin: An Italian Baroque Christmas

Michael Skarke, Countertenor

THREE

April 16, 17, 18, 19, 2026

Bolero Querido

Step into the enchanting world of Bolero Querido, where the passion of bolero meets the grandeur of concert music. This captivating show takes you on a journey through time and across borders, sharing fascinating stories of legendary artists like Cantinflas, Consuelo Velásquez, and Ravel. From early seguidillas to contemporary ballet, experience the beauty, diversity, and cultural legacy of this rich musical heritage.

NEIGHBORHOOD DAYS | TIMES | VENUES

Thursday, 7:30 PM | Saengerhalle (Heights)

Friday, 6:00 PM & 8:00 PM | MFAH (Museum)

Saturday, 2:30 PM | MDPC (Memorial)

Sunday, 7:00 PM | Dosey Doe (Woodlands)

