Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

April Wheat - THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR - Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre 11%

THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR

9%

Trey Morgan Lewis -- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre

SING OUT CABARET

9%

Angela Pinina -- Main Street Theater

HOLLIDAY FOLLIES

8%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

MAN OF LA MANCHA

7%

Taylor Fischer -- Stageworks Theatre

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Jack Wheeler -- Class Act Productions

PRIDE NIGHT

5%

SingOUT Cabaret -- Main Street Theatre

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Natalie Monreal -- Class Act Productions

SINGOUT CABARET

5%

Trey Morgan Lewis -- Main Street Theater

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Brandon Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

SINGOUT CABARET

4%

Chaney Moore -- Main Street Theater

STANDUP COMEDIAN

4%

Marcus D. Wiley -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

4%

Cameron Collier -- Stage Right of Texas

LESSONS LEARNED

4%

Denise Fennel-Pasqualone -- Stages Repertory Theatre

SINGOUT CABARET

4%

Brock Hatton -- Main Street Theater

STANDUP COMEDIAN

4%

Jaron Myers -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

CONCERT

4%

Sho Baraka -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

STATE OF THE UNION

2%

Tre Morgan Lewis -- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

STATE OF THE UNION

1%

Dana Clark Green -- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

ROCK OF AGES

8%

Keith Herrmann -- Standing Ovation Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Abigail Baker -- National Youth Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Kyle Craig-Bogard -- A.D. Players

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Brandon McCormick -- The Sankofa Collective

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

5%

Adam W Delka -- Stageworks Theatre

NEWSIES

4%

Heidi Kloes -- Class Act Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Angela Pajestka -- Class Act Productions

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

William Carlos Angulo -- Theatre Under the Stars

ANNIE

4%

Stacy Hawking -- Stageworks

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

4%

Aisha Ussery -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

Aisha Ussery -- Thunderclap Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Tabitha Simper -- The Players Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Blake Kelley -- Stageworks

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Kalin Black -- DPAC TEXAS

MATILDA

2%

Shea Costa -- DPAC Texas

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

Monica Josette -- The Ensemble Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Keith Herrmann -- Art Park Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Colton Berry -- Art Factory Houston

ASSASSINS

2%

Courtney Chilton -- The Garden Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Jeanmarie Eck -- Art Park Players

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Dinah Mahlman -- The Players Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Hallie Teague Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

WAITRESS

2%

Lisa Shriver -- TUTS

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Chad Fontenot -- Main Street Theater for Youth

ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW!

2%

Tamarie Cooper -- Catastrophic Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Heika DeHart -- Class Act Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Leah Smith -- A.D. Players

INCIDENT AT VICHY

5%

Blake Gutowski -- Theatre Southwest

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Esther Marin -- DPAC TEXAS

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

5%

Joy Monroe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Kim Lee -- The Sankofa Collective

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Gail Eck -- Art Park Players

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Deborah Anderson -- Thunderclap Productions

AMERICAN PSYCHO

3%

Colleen Grady -- Houston Broadway Theatre

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Zoe Bullard -- Stage Right of Texas

MR PIM PASSES BY

3%

Blake Gutkowski -- Theatre Southwest

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

3%

Krystal Uchem -- The Ensemble Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Kat Sommers -- Alvin Community College Theatre

ANNIE

2%

DANA PIKE -- STAGEWORKS

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Danny Siebert -- Pasadena Little Theatre

DAS BARBECU

2%

Clair Humme; -- Stages

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Jessica Morgan -- Stageworks Theatre

RENT

2%

Colton Berry -- Art Factory Houston

SHREK

2%

Kathryn Moore & Monroe Moore -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

ESTHER

2%

Eric Franzen -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

DRACULA

2%

Leah Smith -- Classical Theatre Company

ASSASSINS

2%

Ryan Richard -- The Garden Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Gail Eck -- Art Park Players

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS

2%

Krystal Uchem -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

15%

- The Players Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

15%

- Class Act Productions

HAIRSPRAY

13%

- Art Factory Houston

NEWSIES

10%

- Class Act Productions

NUTCRACKER

9%

- DPAC Texas

DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER

9%

- DPAC

DAS BARBECU

8%

- Stages

PANTO PINOCCHIO

8%

- Stages Theatre

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

7%

- Stageworks

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY

5%

- STAGES

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Eric Domuret -- Spark Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

6%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Carla Prescott -- National Youth Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Sarah Norris -- A.D. Players

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

Aisha Ussery -- Thunderclap Productions

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

4%

Aisha Ussery -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Natalie Monreal -- Class Act Productions

SISTER ACT

3%

Alric Davis -- Art Park Players

ANNIE

3%

Stacy Hawking -- Stageworks Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

William Carlos Angulo -- Theatre Under the Stars

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

HOLLIDAY FOLLIES

3%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

Shea Costa -- DPAC

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Randy Packer -- The Players Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jonathan Hoff -- DPAC

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Cash Carpenter -- Lonestar College North Harris

ASSASSINS

2%

Logan Vaden -- The Garden Theatre

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Chase Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Christopher Tennison -- ACC Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Keith Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

RENT

2%

Colton Berry -- Art Factory Houston

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Shea Costa -- DPAC

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Ashlie Driver -- The Players Theatre

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

7%

Christopher Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Jonathan Hoff -- DPAC TEXAS

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

5%

Aaron Brown -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

5%

Allie Woods Jr. -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

4%

Cardero Berryman -- The Sankofa Collective

NIGHTWATCH

4%

Stephanie Patrisso -- Standing Ovation Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

4%

Andrew Roblyer -- University of Houston

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

John Patterson -- Theatre Southwest

THE OUTSIDERS

3%

Chase Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

3%

Eileen J. Morris -- The Ensemble Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

David Eck -- Art Park Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Cash Shipman -- Playhouse 1960

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

3%

Kevin Dean -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Kiara Steelhammer -- Stageworks Theatre

MR PIM PASSES BY

2%

Vicky McCormick -- Theatre Southwest

SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR

2%

Dain Geist -- Main Street Theatre

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Johnny Barton -- Stage Right of Texas

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

Lisa Garza -- Stageworks

A TEXAS CAROL PART DEUX

2%

Christy Watkins -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

DRACULA

2%

Blake Weir -- Classical Theatre Company

DRACULA

2%

Melody Montez -- Stage Right of Texas

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Rebecca Bernstein -- Zoom Shakespeare Productions

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

2%

Andrew Ruthven -- Main Street Theatre

RAINMAKER

2%

Jeff Merriman -- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

Derek Charles Livingston -- Stages

ROCK OF AGES

7%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

FENCES

6%

- Baytown Little Theater

BRIGHT STAR

6%

- Spark Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

- A.D. Players

NEWSIES

4%

- Class Act Productions

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

- Thunderclap Productions

ANNIE

4%

- Stageworks Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

3%

- The Sankofa Collective

SHREK

3%

- DPAC Texas

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

- Theatre Under the Stars

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

- The Sankofa Collective

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

- Theatre Southwest

RENT

2%

- Art Factory Houston

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

2%

- DPAC Texas

RAINMAKER

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

CAMP LOGAN

2%

- The Ensemble Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

- Stage Right of Texas

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Stageworks Theatre

ASSASSINS

2%

- The Garden Theatre

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

- Lone Star College Montgomery

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

- Houston Broadway Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

1%

- University of Houston

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

1%

- Art Park Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

1%

- The Players Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

- The Players Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

8%

Kaira Jackson -- Standing Ovation Theatre

MATILDA

6%

Shea Costa -- DPAC Texas

NEWSIES

6%

Blake Minor -- Class Act Productions

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Lauren Philpott -- The Sankofa Collective

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

5%

Bryan Ealey -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

RENT

4%

Ashley Frye -- Art Factory Houston

THE RAINMAKER

4%

Vanessa Little -- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE DAVINCI CODE

3%

Thom Weaver -- Alley Theatre

LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Ashley Parra -- Stages

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

3%

Aaron Garrett -- Pronoia Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Jonathan Shelledy -- Class Act Productions

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Destiny Raine -- Thunderclap Productions

EVERYTHING RISES

3%

Maria Vargas Atencio -- University of Houston

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Bryan Ealey -- Main Street Theater for Youth

SEUSSICAL

2%

Blake Minor -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Robben Montez -- Stage Right of Texas

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

2%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Josh Harbour -- Stageworks Theatre

ESTHER

2%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Robert J. Aguilar -- Houston Broadway Theatre

BUG

2%

John Baker -- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company

THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME

1%

Bryan Ealey -- Stages

THE WIZARD OF OZ

12%

Jonathan Craft -- A.D. Players

ROCK OF AGES

9%

Whitney Wyatt -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Alyssa Porter -- Class Act Productions

ANNIE

5%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

5%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

5%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

John-Alan Gourdine -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Beth Green -- DPAC TEXAS

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Phillip D. Hall -- Thunderclap Productions

FROZEN

3%

Stephen W Jones -- Theatre Under the Stars

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Betsy Fisher -- Art Park Players

ANASTASIA

3%

Stephanie Northcutt -- Alvin Community College Theatre

ASSASSINS

2%

Brandon Tanner -- The Garden Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Michael Barnhart -- The Players Theatre

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Karen Rees & Reese Burgan -- Lone Star College Montgomery

DAS BARBECU

2%

Ben Childress -- Stages

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

2%

William Michael Luyties -- Stageworks Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Katie Heaton -- Stageworks Theatre

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

Phillip Hall -- The Ensemble Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Ryan Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Michael Ferrara -- Houston Broadway Theatre

PARADE

2%

Jadon Campos -- Playhouse 1960

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Ryan Dineen -- The Players Theatre

SHREK

2%

Tikisha Santiago -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

1%

Alex Navarro -- Queensbury

ROCK OF AGES

8%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

6%

- Spark Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

- The Sankofa Collective

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

- Class Act Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

- National Youth Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

- Theatre Under the Stars

ANNIE

4%

- Stageworks Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

- Thunderclap Productions

NEWSIES

4%

- Class Act Productions

WAITRESS

3%

- Theatre Under the Stars

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

- DPAC

ANASTASIA

3%

- Alvin Community College Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

- Houston Broadway Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

- Queensbury Theatre

SHREK

2%

- DPAC Texas

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- DPAC TEXAS

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- The Players Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

- Stage Right of Texas

SHREK

2%

- Class Act Productions

ASSASSINS

2%

- The Garden Theatre

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

2%

- The Ensemble Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

- Class Act Productions

RENT

2%

- Art Factory Houston

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

- The Ensemble Theatre

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

10%

- Stageworks

EVERYTHING RISES

10%

- University of Houston

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

9%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

LET. HER. RIP.

9%

- Stages Theatre

SHELTER IN PLACE

8%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

CAMP LOGAN

8%

- ENSEMBLE

THE CHOSEN ONES

8%

- Thunderclap Productions

SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR

7%

- Main Street Theatre

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

6%

- The Ensemble Theatre

DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY

4%

- World Theater

LOVE BOMB

3%

- Catastrophic Theatre

FROZEN SECTION

3%

- Catastrophic Theatre

LESSONS LEARNED

3%

- Stages

ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW

3%

- Catastrophic Theatre

STATE OF THE UNION

3%

- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

3%

- Pronoia Theatre

MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES

2%

- Catastrophic Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Amelia Cevallos -- Standing Ovation Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Peyton Kargel -- Lonestar College North Harris

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Fernanda Schoening -- A.D. Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Keith Barnett -- National Youth Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

3%

Destiny Webb -- The Sankofa Collective

BRIGHT STAR

3%

Gianna Domuret -- Spark Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Elissa Cuellar -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

April Wheat -- The Ensemble Theatre

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Aiden Hamilton -- Lone Star College Montgomery

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

2%

Jane Costa -- DPAC

ANASTASIA

2%

Raelynn Nicole Anderson -- Alvin Community College Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Olivia Simpson -- Class Act Productions

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Abraham 'Abe' Garcia -- Thunderclap Productions

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Jack Wheeler -- Class Act Productions

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Seth Anderson -- Spark Theater

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Brandon Allen -- Standing Ovation Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Emilio Cevallos -- Standing Ovation Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Taylor Fisher -- Stageworks Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Sarah Coffman -- DPAC

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

1%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Travis Bryant -- The Players Theatre

PARADE

1%

Alaric Davis -- Playhouse 1960

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Brandon Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

1%

Monica Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

THE CHOSEN ONES

1%

Amaan Atkins -- Thunderclap Productions

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

9%

Jarrod Keeling -- Standing Ovation Theatre

FENCES

8%

Robert Richard -- Baytown Little Theater

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

THE OUSTIDERS

4%

Aiden Hamilton -- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater

AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST

3%

Bria Washington -- The Ensemble Theatre

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

3%

David Kenner -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Lainey Watson -- Dpac

MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES

2%

Abraham Zeus Zapata -- Catastrophic Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

Fabian Cortina -- University of Houston

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Wayne Wilden -- Points North Theatre Company

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Peyton Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Brayden Ayers -- Lone Star College Montgomery

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Butch Caire -- Stageworks Theatre

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Rachel Omotoso -- Stages

INCIDENT AT VICHY

2%

James Sheehan -- Theatre Southwest

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Cameron Walsh -- Art Park Players

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Brandon J. Morgan -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

1%

Mackenzie Booth -- Lone Star College Montgomery

SHELTER IN PLACE

1%

Jeff Luchsinger -- Pasadena Little Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

1%

Taylor Fisher -- Art Park Players

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Timothy Eric -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

12 ANGRY MEN

1%

Matt Poole -- Island ETC

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Ella Green -- DPAC Texas

THE HEART SELLERS

1%

Alexandra Szeto-Joe -- Stages

12 ANGRY MEN

1%

Cameron Dunbar -- Island ETC

FENCES

7%

- Baytown Little Theater

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

6%

- The Sankofa Collective

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940

6%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

- DPAC Texas

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

- Stages Repertory Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

- Art Park Players

AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST

3%

- The Ensemble Theatre

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

3%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

PRIVATE LIVES

3%

- The Players Theatre

12 ANGRY MEN

3%

- DPAC Texas

THE OUTSIDERS

3%

- Lone Star College Montgomery

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Playhouse 1960

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

- University of Houston

RAINMAKER

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

INCIDENT AT VICHY

2%

- Theatre Southwest

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

- Stage Right of Texas

MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE FOREIGNER

2%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

- Stageworks Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Zoom Shakespeare Productions

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

1%

- Rec Room Arts

SHELTER IN PLACE

1%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

- Alley Theatre

DRACULA

1%

- Stage Right of Texas

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

- 4th Wall Theatre Company

LA BOHEME

49%

- Houston Grand Opera

BREAKING THE WAVES

23%

- Houston Grand Opera

IOLANTHE

16%

- G&S Society of Houston

SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON

13%

- Lone Star Lyric

ROCK OF AGES

9%

Chris Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

DRACULA

6%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Classical Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Torston Louis -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BRIGHT STAR

6%

Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill -- Spark Theater

AKEELAH AND THE BEE

4%

Liz Freese -- Ensemble

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Stages Repertory Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Joyce Milford -- Thunderclap Productions

NEWSIES

3%

Kevin Colbern -- Class Act Productions

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

3%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Main Street Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

John Patterson -- Theatre Southwest

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Kevin Colbern -- Class Act Productions

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

2%

Vince Tortorice -- The Live Oak Playhouse

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

DC Stell -- Alvin Community College Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Michael & Jamie Glass -- The Players Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Cassandra Kelley -- Stageworks Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Queensbury Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Tim Mackabee -- Houston Broadway Theatre

SEUSSICAL

2%

Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

ANNIE

2%

Josh Harbor -- Stageworks Theatre

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

2%

Philip Graschel -- The Ensemble Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

John Barton -- Stage Right of Texas

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Liz Freese -- STAGES

PANTO PINOCCHIO

1%

Dat Peter Ton -- stages

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

8%

Adrian Washington -- The Ensemble Theatre

NEWSIES

7%

Addison Smith -- Class Act Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Andrew Harper -- A.D. Players

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson -- Standing Ovation Theatre

NIGHTWATCH

6%

Christopher Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Aly Alexander -- Class Act Productions

ANNIE

4%

David Dean -- Stageworks

AMERICAN PSYCHO

3%

Andrew Harper -- Houston Broadway Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

3%

Joan Staunton -- University of Houston

SHREK

3%

Aly Alexander -- Class Act Productions

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Shawn W St. John -- Thunderclap Productions

DAVINCI CODE

3%

John Gromada -- Alley Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Yezminne Zepeda -- Stages

ESTHER

3%

Alauna Rubin -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

SHREK

3%

Yaseen Misfer -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson -- Pasadena Little Theatre

RAINMAKER

2%

Vanessa Pearson -- Pasadena Little Theatre

DRACULA

2%

Jon Harvey -- Classical Theatre Company

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Robert Leslie Meek -- STAGES

DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY

2%

Beaird Music Group -- World Theater

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

David Dean -- Stageworks Theatre

THE FATHER

2%

Scott McWhirter -- Theatre Southwest

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

2%

Michael Mullins -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

David Dean -- Stageworks

NEWSIES

2%

Meredith Alexander -- Class Act Productions

BRIGHT STAR

8%

Garrett Simonton -- Spark Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Adam Karl -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Elle Anders -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Hudson Vandervoort -- Class Act Productions

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Alessandro Baldan -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Kristi Vaughn -- National Youth Theater

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Matt Poole -- Standing Ovation Theater

ANNIE

3%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Lainey Watson -- DPAC

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Spencer Plachy -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Santiago Pena -- Thunderclap Productions

RENT

2%

Adora Teboh -- Art Factory Houston

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

Alex Kennedy -- The Ensemble Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Avery Desel -- Class Act Productions

ROCK OF AGES

2%

TJ Webb -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Patrick Fretwell -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Claire Carter -- Spark Theater

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Grace Schexnayder -- Class Act Productions

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

2%

Daniel Richardson -- DPAC

PANTO PINOCCHIO

2%

Jalen Tinsley -- Stages

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

2%

Gabriel Mullen -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Emily Anders -- The Players Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

1%

Tyce Green -- Houston Broadway Theatre

LOVE BOMB

1%

Amy Bruce -- Catastrophic Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

Kennedy Kanagawa -- TUTS

FENCES

9%

Tipville USA -- Baytown Little Theater

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

6%

Reyna Janelle -- The Sankofa Collective

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

6%

Caleb Gaddis -- The Sankofa Collective

NIGHTWATCH

5%

Kim Wolf -- Standing Ovation Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

4%

Aaron Gonzalez -- Art Park Players

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

4%

Luisa Menzen -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

3%

Alex Morris -- The Ensemble Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Casey Radle -- Art Park Players

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

Cindy Wang -- The Sankofa Collective

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Wesley Whitson -- Main Street Theatre

THE FOREIGNER

2%

Gabriel Mullen -- A.D. Players

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Mackenzie Booth -- Lone Star College Montgomery

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Carlos Avila -- Lone Star College Montgomery

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Cristian Santino Romo -- Pasadena Little Theatre

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

2%

Madalina State -- Standing Ovation Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX

2%

Dain Geist -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

DOUBT

2%

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu -- The Garden Theatre

THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Brayden Ayers -- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Austin Atherton -- Stage Right of Texas

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

Cameron Williams -- University of Houston

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

1%

Dano Colon -- Pronoia Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

1%

Travis Wayne Hamilton -- Art Park Players

FENCES

1%

Bryce Ivan -- Baytown Little Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

1%

Sean K. Thompson -- Stage Right of Texas

THREE SISTERS

1%

Brittny Bush -- Classical Theatre Company

ANNIE

9%

- Stageworks Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

- Class Act Productions

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

7%

- DPAC Texas

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

- National Youth Theater

DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE

6%

- The Ensemble Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

5%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

MOANA

5%

- DPAC TEXAS

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- playhouse 1960

SHREK

4%

- Class Act Productions

THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL

4%

- Alvin Community College Theatre

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!

4%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

SHREK

4%

- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

NEWSIES

3%

- Class Act Productions

PANTO PINOCCHIO

3%

- stages

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

3%

- Company OnStage

FRANKIE BUILDS ANDROIDS

3%

- League City Theatre

THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION

3%

- Alley Theatre

MARY POPPINS

3%

- DPAC Texas

DARE TO DREAM

2%

- Stageworks Theatre

SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL

2%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS

2%

- Class Act Productions

HAIRY TALE ROCK

1%

- Bravo Theatre Company

8%

Standing Ovation Theatre

8%

Spark Theater

6%

Class Act Productions

5%

Stageworks Theatre

5%

A. D. Players at the George Theater

5%

DPAc Texas

4%

Sankofa Collective

4%

National Youth Theater

3%

Stages

3%

ENSEMBLE THEATRE

3%

Alley Theatre

3%

The Ensemble Theatre

3%

Art Park Players

3%

Theatre Southwest

3%

Theatre Under the Stars

3%

Pasadena Little Theatre

2%

The Alley

2%

Rec Room

2%

Alvin Community College Theatre

2%

Lone Star College Montgomery

2%

The Players Theatre

2%

MATCH Houston

2%

Thunderclap Productions

2%

The Sankofa Collective

1%

Catastrophic Theatre

