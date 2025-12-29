Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
April Wheat
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
11%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
9%
Angela Pinina
- SING OUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
9%
Katie Cross
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
8%
Taylor Fischer
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
7%
Jack Wheeler
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
SingOUT Cabaret
- PRIDE NIGHT
- Main Street Theatre
5%
Natalie Monreal
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
5%
Brandon Brumfield
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Chaney Moore
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Marcus D. Wiley
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Cameron Collier
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
4%
Denise Fennel-Pasqualone
- LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Brock Hatton
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Jaron Myers
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Sho Baraka
- CONCERT
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Tre Morgan Lewis
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
2%
Dana Clark Green
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keith Herrmann
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Abigail Baker
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
7%
Kyle Craig-Bogard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Brandon McCormick
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Adam W Delka
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
5%
Heidi Kloes
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%
Angela Pajestka
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Tabitha Simper
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
4%
Blake Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks
3%
Kalin Black
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
2%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
2%
Monica Josette
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Keith Herrmann
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
2%
Colton Berry
- HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Courtney Chilton
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Jeanmarie Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Dinah Mahlman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Players Theatre
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
2%
Chad Fontenot
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%
Tamarie Cooper
- ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW!
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heika DeHart
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Leah Smith
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Blake Gutowski
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
5%
Esther Marin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
Joy Monroe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Kim Lee
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Gail Eck
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
3%
Deborah Anderson
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Colleen Grady
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
3%
Zoe Bullard
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
Blake Gutkowski
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Krystal Uchem
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Kat Sommers
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
DANA PIKE
- ANNIE
- STAGEWORKS
2%
Danny Siebert
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Clair Humme;
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
Jessica Morgan
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Colton Berry
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Kathryn Moore & Monroe Moore
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Eric Franzen
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Leah Smith
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Ryan Richard
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Gail Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Krystal Uchem
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%Best Dance Production THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- The Players Theatre
15%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
15%HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
13%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
10%NUTCRACKER
- DPAC Texas
9%DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER
- DPAC
9%DAS BARBECU
- Stages
8%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages Theatre
8%HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
7%HONKY TONK LAUNDRY
- STAGES
5%Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%
Alric Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Carla Prescott
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
5%
Sarah Norris
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Natalie Monreal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
3%
Alric Davis
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
3%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Adam W. Delka
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
3%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%
Randy Packer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Jonathan Hoff
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC
2%
Cash Carpenter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
2%
Logan Vaden
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Chase Waites
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Christopher Tennison
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- ACC Theatre
2%
Keith Brumfield
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Colton Berry
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Shea Costa
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Ashlie Driver
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Lowe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Jonathan Hoff
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
Aaron Brown
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
5%
Allie Woods Jr.
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
Cardero Berryman
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Stephanie Patrisso
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Andrew Roblyer
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Chase Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%
Eileen J. Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
David Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Cash Shipman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%
Kevin Dean
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Kiara Steelhammer
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Vicky McCormick
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Dain Geist
- SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Johnny Barton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Lisa Garza
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Stageworks
2%
Christy Watkins
- A TEXAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Blake Weir
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Melody Montez
- DRACULA
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Rebecca Bernstein
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Andrew Ruthven
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Jeff Merriman
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Derek Charles Livingston
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
2%Best Ensemble ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
6%BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
3%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
3%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
2%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%CAMP LOGAN
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
1%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaira Jackson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
6%
Blake Minor
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
6%
Lauren Philpott
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Bryan Ealey
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
David J. Palmer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Ashley Frye
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
4%
Vanessa Little
- THE RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
4%
Thom Weaver
- THE DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
3%
Ashley Parra
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
3%
Aaron Garrett
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%
Jonathan Shelledy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
3%
Destiny Raine
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Maria Vargas Atencio
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Bryan Ealey
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%
Blake Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Robben Montez
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
David J. Palmer
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Joe Piper
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
2%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Josh Harbour
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
David J. Palmer
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Robert J. Aguilar
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
John Baker
- BUG
- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company
2%
Bryan Ealey
- THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME
- Stages
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jonathan Craft
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
12%
Whitney Wyatt
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
9%
Alyssa Porter
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Adam W. Delka
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
5%
Chika Kaba Ma'atunde
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
5%
John-Alan Gourdine
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Beth Green
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
4%
Phillip D. Hall
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Stephen W Jones
- FROZEN
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Betsy Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Stephanie Northcutt
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Brandon Tanner
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Michael Barnhart
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Karen Rees & Reese Burgan
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Ben Childress
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
William Michael Luyties
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Katie Heaton
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Phillip Hall
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Ryan Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Michael Ferrara
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Jadon Campos
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
Ryan Dineen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Tikisha Santiago
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Alex Navarro
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury
1%Best Musical ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
6%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%WAITRESS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
2%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks
10%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
10%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
9%LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages Theatre
9%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
8%CAMP LOGAN
- ENSEMBLE
8%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
8%SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
7%COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
4%LOVE BOMB
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%FROZEN SECTION
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages
3%ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
3%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Amelia Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Peyton Kargel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
6%
Fernanda Schoening
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Keith Barnett
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%
Destiny Webb
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Gianna Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
3%
Elissa Cuellar
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
April Wheat
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Aiden Hamilton
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Jane Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
Raelynn Nicole Anderson
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Olivia Simpson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
2%
Abraham 'Abe' Garcia
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Jack Wheeler
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
2%
Seth Anderson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Brandon Allen
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Emilio Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Taylor Fisher
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Sarah Coffman
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Katie Cross
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
1%
Travis Bryant
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%
Alaric Davis
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
1%
Brandon Brumfield
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
1%
Monica Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%
Amaan Atkins
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Jarrod Keeling
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
9%
Robert Richard
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
8%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Aiden Hamilton
- THE OUSTIDERS
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
4%
Bria Washington
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
David Kenner
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Lainey Watson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Dpac
3%
Abraham Zeus Zapata
- MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%
Fabian Cortina
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%
Wayne Wilden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Points North Theatre Company
2%
Peyton Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Butch Caire
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Rachel Omotoso
- LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages
2%
James Sheehan
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Cameron Walsh
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Brandon J. Morgan
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lone Star College Montgomery
1%
Jeff Luchsinger
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
1%
Taylor Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%
Timothy Eric
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%
Matt Poole
- 12 ANGRY MEN
- Island ETC
1%
Ella Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
1%
Alexandra Szeto-Joe
- THE HEART SELLERS
- Stages
1%
Cameron Dunbar
- 12 ANGRY MEN
- Island ETC
1%Best Play FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
7%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
4%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%PRIVATE LIVES
- The Players Theatre
3%12 ANGRY MEN
- DPAC Texas
3%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
2%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%THE FOREIGNER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- Rec Room Arts
1%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Alley Theatre
1%DRACULA
- Stage Right of Texas
1%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%Best Production of an Opera LA BOHEME
- Houston Grand Opera
49%BREAKING THE WAVES
- Houston Grand Opera
23%IOLANTHE
- G&S Society of Houston
16%SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON
- Lone Star Lyric
13%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Lowe
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
9%
Afsaneh Aayani
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
6%
Torston Louis
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
6%
Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
6%
Liz Freese
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE
- Ensemble
4%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Joyce Milford
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Kevin Colbern
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%
Afsaneh Aayani
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Kevin Colbern
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
3%
Vince Tortorice
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- The Live Oak Playhouse
2%
DC Stell
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Michael & Jamie Glass
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Players Theatre
2%
Cassandra Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%
Tim Mackabee
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Josh Harbor
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Philip Graschel
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
John Barton
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Liz Freese
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Dat Peter Ton
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adrian Washington
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
8%
Addison Smith
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
7%
Andrew Harper
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
6%
Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Christopher Lowe
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Aly Alexander
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
4%
David Dean
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
Andrew Harper
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
3%
Joan Staunton
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Aly Alexander
- SHREK
- Class Act Productions
3%
Shawn W St. John
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
John Gromada
- DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
3%
Yezminne Zepeda
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
3%
Alauna Rubin
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Yaseen Misfer
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
3%
Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Vanessa Pearson
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Jon Harvey
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Robert Leslie Meek
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Beaird Music Group
- DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
2%
David Dean
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Scott McWhirter
- THE FATHER
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Michael Mullins
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
David Dean
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
2%
Meredith Alexander
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Garrett Simonton
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
8%
Adam Karl
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%
Elle Anders
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Hudson Vandervoort
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
Alessandro Baldan
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Kristi Vaughn
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%
Matt Poole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theater
4%
Katie Cross
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
3%
Lainey Watson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- DPAC
3%
Spencer Plachy
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Santiago Pena
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Adora Teboh
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Alex Kennedy
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Avery Desel
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
TJ Webb
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Patrick Fretwell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Claire Carter
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Grace Schexnayder
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
2%
Daniel Richardson
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
Jalen Tinsley
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages
2%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
2%
Emily Anders
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%
Tyce Green
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
1%
Amy Bruce
- LOVE BOMB
- Catastrophic Theatre
1%
Kennedy Kanagawa
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tipville USA
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
9%
Reyna Janelle
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Caleb Gaddis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Kim Wolf
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Aaron Gonzalez
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%
Luisa Menzen
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Alex Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Casey Radle
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Cindy Wang
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Wesley Whitson
- THE 39 STEPS
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE FOREIGNER
- A.D. Players
2%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Carlos Avila
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Cristian Santino Romo
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Madalina State
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Dain Geist
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Ambi Anuh-Ndumu
- DOUBT
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
2%
Austin Atherton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Cameron Williams
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%
Dano Colon
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
1%
Travis Wayne Hamilton
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%
Bryce Ivan
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
1%
Sean K. Thompson
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
1%
Brittny Bush
- THREE SISTERS
- Classical Theatre Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
9%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
7%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
7%DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
6%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
5%MOANA
- DPAC TEXAS
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- playhouse 1960
5%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
4%THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
4%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!
- Main Street Theater for Youth
4%SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
4%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
3%TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY
- Company OnStage
3%FRANKIE BUILDS ANDROIDS
- League City Theatre
3%THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION
- Alley Theatre
3%MARY POPPINS
- DPAC Texas
3%DARE TO DREAM
- Stageworks Theatre
2%SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%JUNGLE BOOK KIDS
- Class Act Productions
2%HAIRY TALE ROCK
- Bravo Theatre Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Spark Theater
8%
Class Act Productions
6%
Stageworks Theatre
5%
A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%
DPAc Texas
5%
Sankofa Collective
4%
National Youth Theater
4%
Stages
3%
ENSEMBLE THEATRE
3%
Alley Theatre
3%
The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Art Park Players
3%
Theatre Southwest
3%
Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Pasadena Little Theatre
3%
The Alley
2%
Rec Room
2%
Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
The Players Theatre
2%
MATCH Houston
2%
Thunderclap Productions
2%
The Sankofa Collective
2%
Catastrophic Theatre
1%