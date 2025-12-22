Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Spark Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
April Wheat
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
11%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
9%
Katie Cross
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
8%
Angela Pinina
- SING OUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
8%
Taylor Fischer
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
7%
Jack Wheeler
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
6%
Natalie Monreal
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
SingOUT Cabaret
- PRIDE NIGHT
- Main Street Theatre
5%
Brandon Brumfield
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
5%
Chaney Moore
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Cameron Collier
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
4%
Marcus D. Wiley
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Brock Hatton
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Denise Fennel-Pasqualone
- LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Jaron Myers
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Sho Baraka
- CONCERT
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Tre Morgan Lewis
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
2%
Dana Clark Green
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keith Herrmann
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Abigail Baker
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
7%
Adam W Delka
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
5%
Brandon McCormick
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Kyle Craig-Bogard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Angela Pajestka
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%
Heidi Kloes
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Tabitha Simper
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
3%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
3%
Kalin Black
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
3%
Blake Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks
3%
Monica Josette
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Keith Herrmann
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
2%
Courtney Chilton
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Jeanmarie Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
2%
Colton Berry
- HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Dinah Mahlman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Players Theatre
2%
Tamarie Cooper
- ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW!
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%
Chad Fontenot
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heika DeHart
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Leah Smith
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Esther Marin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
Blake Gutowski
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
5%
Kim Lee
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Joy Monroe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Colleen Grady
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
3%
Krystal Uchem
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Deborah Anderson
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Blake Gutkowski
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Zoe Bullard
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
Gail Eck
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
3%
Kat Sommers
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
DANA PIKE
- ANNIE
- STAGEWORKS
3%
Jessica Morgan
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Clair Humme;
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
Danny Siebert
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Kathryn Moore & Monroe Moore
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Gail Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Ryan Richard
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Eric Franzen
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Leah Smith
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Colton Berry
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%Best Dance Production THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- The Players Theatre
15%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
15%HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
12%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
10%NUTCRACKER
- DPAC Texas
9%DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER
- DPAC
9%DAS BARBECU
- Stages
8%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages Theatre
8%HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
8%HONKY TONK LAUNDRY
- STAGES
5%Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%
Alric Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Carla Prescott
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
5%
Sarah Norris
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Natalie Monreal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%
Alric Davis
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
3%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Adam W. Delka
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
3%
Randy Packer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Chase Waites
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Christopher Tennison
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- ACC Theatre
2%
Jonathan Hoff
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC
2%
Keith Brumfield
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Logan Vaden
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Shea Costa
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Cash Carpenter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
2%
Ashlie Driver
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Lowe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Jonathan Hoff
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
Allie Woods Jr.
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
Aaron Brown
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
5%
Cardero Berryman
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Andrew Roblyer
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
4%
Chase Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
4%
Stephanie Patrisso
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
3%
Eileen J. Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
David Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Kevin Dean
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Cash Shipman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%
Kiara Steelhammer
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Vicky McCormick
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Blake Weir
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Melody Montez
- DRACULA
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Dain Geist
- SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Rebecca Bernstein
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Christy Watkins
- A TEXAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Johnny Barton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Andrew Ruthven
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Jeff Merriman
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Lisa Garza
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Stageworks
2%
Derek Charles Livingston
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
2%Best Ensemble ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
6%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
3%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
3%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%CAMP LOGAN
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
1%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
1%PLAYHOUSE CREATURES
- Lionwoman Productions
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaira Jackson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
6%
Lauren Philpott
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Blake Minor
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
6%
Bryan Ealey
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
David J. Palmer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Ashley Frye
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
4%
Vanessa Little
- THE RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
4%
Ashley Parra
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
3%
Thom Weaver
- THE DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
3%
Aaron Garrett
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%
Jonathan Shelledy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
3%
Bryan Ealey
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
3%
Maria Vargas Atencio
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Destiny Raine
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Robben Montez
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Blake Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
David J. Palmer
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Joe Piper
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
2%
Josh Harbour
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
David J. Palmer
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Robert J. Aguilar
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
John Baker
- BUG
- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company
2%
Destiny Raine
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jonathan Craft
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
10%
Whitney Wyatt
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
9%
Alyssa Porter
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Adam W. Delka
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
6%
Chika Kaba Ma'atunde
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
5%
John-Alan Gourdine
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Beth Green
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
Betsy Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Stephen W Jones
- FROZEN
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Stephanie Northcutt
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Phillip D. Hall
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Brandon Tanner
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
3%
Ben Childress
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
William Michael Luyties
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Karen Rees & Reese Burgan
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Michael Barnhart
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Phillip Hall
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Katie Heaton
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Ryan Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Michael Ferrara
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Jadon Campos
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
Ryan Dineen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Alex Navarro
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury
2%
Tikisha Santiago
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
1%Best Musical ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
6%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%WAITRESS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
2%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
2%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
2%Best New Play Or Musical EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
10%VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks
10%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
10%LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages Theatre
9%CAMP LOGAN
- ENSEMBLE
8%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
8%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
8%SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
7%COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
4%LOVE BOMB
- Catastrophic Theatre
4%FROZEN SECTION
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages
3%ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
3%MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Amelia Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Keith Barnett
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%
Fernanda Schoening
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Destiny Webb
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Gianna Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
3%
Peyton Kargel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
3%
Elissa Cuellar
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
April Wheat
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Jane Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
Raelynn Nicole Anderson
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Aiden Hamilton
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Olivia Simpson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
2%
Jack Wheeler
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
2%
Seth Anderson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Abraham 'Abe' Garcia
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Emilio Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Taylor Fisher
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Sarah Coffman
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Brandon Allen
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Katie Cross
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
2%
Alaric Davis
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
1%
Brandon Brumfield
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
1%
Travis Bryant
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%
Tatum Lutz
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
1%
Amaan Atkins
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Jarrod Keeling
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Robert Richard
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
7%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Aiden Hamilton
- THE OUSTIDERS
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
4%
Bria Washington
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
David Kenner
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Lainey Watson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Dpac
3%
Wayne Wilden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Points North Theatre Company
2%
Fabian Cortina
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%
Butch Caire
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Abraham Zeus Zapata
- MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%
Rachel Omotoso
- LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages
2%
James Sheehan
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Cameron Walsh
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lone Star College Montgomery
1%
Peyton Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
1%
Jeff Luchsinger
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
1%
Matt Poole
- 12 ANGRY MEN
- Island ETC
1%
Taylor Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%
Ella Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
1%
Brandon J. Morgan
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%
Timothy Eric
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%
Alexandra Szeto-Joe
- THE HEART SELLERS
- Stages
1%
Deborah Hope
- THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER
- Mildred's Umbrella
1%Best Play FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
6%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
4%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%PRIVATE LIVES
- The Players Theatre
3%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%12 ANGRY MEN
- DPAC Texas
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
2%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%THE FOREIGNER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%DRACULA
- Stage Right of Texas
1%THE ODD COUPLE
- Stageworks
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Alley Theatre
1%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
1%Best Production of an Opera LA BOHEME
- Houston Grand Opera
49%BREAKING THE WAVES
- Houston Grand Opera
22%IOLANTHE
- G&S Society of Houston
16%SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON
- Lone Star Lyric
13%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Lowe
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Afsaneh Aayani
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
6%
Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
6%
Torston Louis
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
6%
Liz Freese
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE
- Ensemble
4%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Joyce Milford
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Kevin Colbern
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Afsaneh Aayani
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
3%
Kevin Colbern
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
3%
Vince Tortorice
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- The Live Oak Playhouse
3%
DC Stell
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Michael & Jamie Glass
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Players Theatre
2%
Tim Mackabee
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Cassandra Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Josh Harbor
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%
Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Philip Graschel
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
John Barton
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Liz Freese
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Dat Peter Ton
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adrian Washington
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
8%
Addison Smith
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
7%
Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Andrew Harper
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Christopher Lowe
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Aly Alexander
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
4%
Andrew Harper
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
3%
David Dean
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
3%
Joan Staunton
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Aly Alexander
- SHREK
- Class Act Productions
3%
Yezminne Zepeda
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
3%
Shawn W St. John
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Yaseen Misfer
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
3%
Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
3%
John Gromada
- DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
3%
Alauna Rubin
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Robert Leslie Meek
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Vanessa Pearson
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
David Dean
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Beaird Music Group
- DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
2%
Jon Harvey
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Michael Mullins
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Scott McWhirter
- THE FATHER
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Meredith Alexander
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
David Dean
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Garrett Simonton
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
8%
Hudson Vandervoort
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
Adam Karl
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Elle Anders
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Kristi Vaughn
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%
Alessandro Baldan
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Katie Cross
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
3%
Lainey Watson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- DPAC
3%
Matt Poole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theater
3%
Spencer Plachy
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Alex Kennedy
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Adora Teboh
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Santiago Pena
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Patrick Fretwell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Claire Carter
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Avery Desel
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
TJ Webb
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Daniel Richardson
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
Grace Schexnayder
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
2%
Jalen Tinsley
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages
2%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%
Kennedy Kanagawa
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
1%
Dalton Hutto
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
1%
Annalis Mays-Smith
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
1%
Tyce Green
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tipville USA
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
7%
Reyna Janelle
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Caleb Gaddis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Kim Wolf
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Luisa Menzen
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Alex Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Aaron Gonzalez
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%
Cindy Wang
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Casey Radle
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Wesley Whitson
- THE 39 STEPS
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE FOREIGNER
- A.D. Players
2%
Carlos Avila
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Cristian Santino Romo
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Dain Geist
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
2%
Dano Colon
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%
Madalina State
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Travis Wayne Hamilton
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Ambi Anuh-Ndumu
- DOUBT
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Bryce Ivan
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
2%
Cameron Williams
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
1%
Austin Atherton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
1%
Kevin Crouch
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
1%
Grace Ojionuka
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
8%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
8%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
7%DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
6%MOANA
- DPAC TEXAS
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- playhouse 1960
5%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
5%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
4%THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
4%SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
4%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!
- Main Street Theater for Youth
4%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
3%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY
- Company OnStage
3%THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION
- Alley Theatre
3%FRANKIE BUILDS ANDROIDS
- League City Theatre
3%MARY POPPINS
- DPAC Texas
3%DARE TO DREAM
- Stageworks Theatre
2%SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%JUNGLE BOOK KIDS
- Class Act Productions
1%HAIRY TALE ROCK
- Bravo Theatre Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Spark Theater
8%
Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Class Act Productions
6%
Stageworks Theatre
5%
DPAc Texas
5%
A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%
Sankofa Collective
4%
National Youth Theater
4%
Stages
3%
ENSEMBLE THEATRE
3%
Alley Theatre
3%
The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Art Park Players
3%
Theatre Southwest
3%
Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Pasadena Little Theatre
3%
The Alley
3%
Rec Room
2%
Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
The Players Theatre
2%
Thunderclap Productions
2%
The Sankofa Collective
2%
MATCH Houston
1%
Catastrophic Theatre
1%