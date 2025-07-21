Interview: Rediscovering the Scarecrow in A.D. Players’ THE WIZARD OF OZ with Matthew Steven Lawrence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For many, The Wizard of Oz is a childhood classic filled with timeless magic, but for Matthew Steven Lawrence, stepping into the Scarecrow’s floppy boots, it’s something much more profound. As he returns to the iconic tale after two decades, this role marks a powerful intersection of memory, growth, and artistry. In this heartfelt interview, the Scarecrow shares what it means to revisit a beloved character with fresh perspective, the joys of collaboration, and the more profound wisdom behind one of Oz’s most endearing companions.

What was your initial reaction when you found out you’d be playing the Scarecrow?

I found out while I was in the middle of closing Assassins, and the timing felt incredibly meaningful. Over the past few years, I’ve been gradually finding my way back to performing while also nurturing my passion for education. So when the opportunity came, my initial reaction was a mix of joy, deep gratitude, and humility. Like many, The Wizard of Oz has been with me since childhood—I still remember playing it on the preschool playground and pretending to be the Scarecrow. It’s been about 20 years since I last did this show, and it’s remarkable how it’s come back into my life now, at a time when its message resonates with me in an entirely new way.

What aspects of the Scarecrow’s personality or journey resonate most with you as an actor?

What I love most about the Scarecrow is his optimism and his bravery in asking questions. From the moment we meet him, he’s unafraid to share his deepest desire—while also believing it’s the very thing that makes him “not good enough.” What moves me is the way the story reveals he’s had the brains all along. So often, we associate intelligence with being precise or disciplined, but the Scarecrow reminds us that real wisdom can come from joy, curiosity, and an open heart. That’s a truth I’ve been learning—and relearning—throughout my life, both as an artist and as a person.

The Wizard of Oz is a story that generations have grown up with. What do you think this production at A.D. Players will bring that’s fresh or unique?

What makes this production special is the way it honors the heart of the original story while allowing space for individuality and creativity. There’s a beautiful balance between tradition and fresh interpretation. What truly sets it apart is how every performer brings their full, authentic self to their role—something our director, Sarah, deeply encouraged from the very beginning. That level of honesty and personal connection breathes new life into a story we all think we know—and invites audiences to experience it in a new, more intimate way.

What has it been like working with the cast and creative team on this production?

Working with this cast and creative team has truly been a dream come true. From day one, the atmosphere has been filled with compassion, encouragement, and genuine support. When you’re mounting a show of this scale, having a strong sense of community is essential—and that’s exactly what we’ve built in the rehearsal room. It’s been a joy to collaborate in such a nurturing and uplifting environment.

The Scarecrow is physically distinct—how are you preparing for the movement and costume elements of the role?

In preparing for this role, I focused heavily on movement training before rehearsals even began. I took a lot of dance classes to help build a physical vocabulary for the Scarecrow—someone who’s floppy, flexible, and made of straw, yet still agile and expressive. It was important for me to make sure my foundation as a dancer was solid: engaging my core, rolling through my feet, and building endurance.

Alongside the physical work, I also read the original Wizard of Oz novel to better understand the Scarecrow beyond the script. There are moments in the book that aren’t in the stage version, and they really deepened my appreciation for how optimistic, flexible, and brave he is. That additional layer of context helped me bring even more heart and nuance to the character.

Are there any musical numbers or scenes you’re especially excited (or nervous) about performing?

The first number that comes to mind is Merry Old Land of Oz. It’s such a joyful moment where the full cast comes together, and you really get to witness the talent and energy of the entire ensemble. The choreography is dynamic and playful, and it beautifully captures the excitement and wonder of arriving in the Emerald City. One of the standout elements in this number is Werner Richmond, who plays the Palace Guard. His delivery is so unique and joyful that it feels like hearing the song for the very first time. He brings a fresh take that truly elevates the moment. It’s one of those scenes where individuals get to shine, and then we all unite as a group to celebrate the joy we—and our characters—are feeling onstage. Combined with the stunning choreography, costumes and set design, it’s a real showstopper.

What do you hope audiences—especially young theatergoers—take away from your performance?

I hope they leave believing that the big dreams they carry are worth holding onto—and worth fighting for. The Scarecrow’s journey reminds us that what we’re searching for is often already within us. I want young theatergoers to feel empowered to trust their hearts, stay curious, and believe that they already have what it takes to make their dreams come true.

Looking back at your journey in theater, how does this role fit into your growth as a performer?

It’s surreal to return to this show 20 years later. I first performed The Wizard of Oz when I was 19, and then again in a Panto version a few years after that. Coming back to it now, with more life behind me, feels like a full-circle moment. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned through this process is the importance of slowing down, breathing, and being fully present. I’m naturally energetic, and being onstage is such an exciting gift—but in the past, that energy could sometimes pull me away from the moment. Now, I’m learning to channel it with intention, allowing each moment to land with clarity and meaning.

I’ve also been fortunate to have amazing people in my life and experiences that have shaped me—personally and artistically. Bringing those life lessons into this role has helped me connect with the Scarecrow on a much deeper level. It’s a gift to tell this timeless story, whether we’re introducing it to someone for the first time or offering a moment of nostalgia and escape. This role has helped me grow, not just as a performer, but as a storyteller.