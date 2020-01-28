Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents THE DEAD EYE BOY

The second installment of Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.'s fourth season is the regional premiere of Angus MacLachlan's The Dead Eye Boy. A gripping story that explores how sex, violence, and affection can all be confused for love, The Dead Eye Boy was the recipient of the 2000 Rosenthal New Play Prize, premiering at the Cincinnati Playhouse before making an Off-Broadway run. In the riveting drama, Shirley-Diane sees her teenage son, Soren, as a painful reminder of her past. Her ex-con boyfriend, Billy, sees Soren as a reflection of his own childhood. As Billy tries to friend the troubled boy, the dysfunction of hard-core addiction and manipulation blur the lines of control and love between the three .

Angus MacLachlan is a playwright, actor, and screenwriter best known for the 2005 film, Junebug, as well as the cult classic short-film Tater Tomater. In 2010, he adapted his play Stone into a film and in 2017, he wrote and directed the film Abundant Acreage Available. In addition to The Dead Eye Boy, he wrote Bridge and The Radiant Abyss for the stage. MacLachlan graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts in 1980.

Bonnie Hewett has worked in the U.S. and abroad as a model, actress, and director. She studied in New York under the tutelage of Uta Hagen, acted in television and film at the Weist-Barron Studio, attended the renowned London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, and appeared in several productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company working with such luminaries as Sir John Gielgud, Peter O'Toole, and Ian McKellen. She is the former Artistic Director of Country Playhouse (now Queensbury Theatre) and has directed and acted for numerous venues throughout Houston. Hewett is a returning Dirt Dog, having previously directed two pieces for Five by TENN in season one.

Dirt Dogs' Artistic Director, Malinda L. Beckham , says of The Dead Eye Boy , "This is a play about the real struggles of forgotten and discarded families often overlooked in society. We seldom see these stories portrayed on stage because they are difficult to face and easy to ignore. These families exist and this play is a clear picture of how the destruction of addiction reaches far beyond the addicted."

Beckham serves as the show's costume designer and co-scenic designer with Design Director, John Baker who is also responsible for the show's lighting design. The remaining creative team includes Mark Lewis (sound design and production manager) and Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager).





For more information visit https://matchouston.org/events/2019/white-guy-bus.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You