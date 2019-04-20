A.D. Players Announce 2019-2020 Season

A.D. Players at The George is pleased to announce their 2019-2020 Season.

In a letter to their patrons in their upcoming Season brochure, Artistic Director Kevin Dean and Executive Director Jake Speck share, "Choosing a season is a fun, tedious, exciting, frustrating, wonderful and difficult process! So much thought and discussion goes into each piece we select, and every year we try to find a common thread that unites our 5 mainstage offerings. We are calling this season, A Season of Hope. Each title we selected this year features a protagonist who is filled with and driven by a tremendous sense of hope. Hope that circumstances can change. That love can conquer fear. That redemption is real and possible. Even hope that Santa Claus exists!"

A.D. Players will open with a World Premiere. A newly commissioned adaptation of The Hiding Place. Set during World War II, this true story documents the journey of the ten Boom family as they hide Jews, are caught and sent to Ravensbrück, and how Corrie is ultimately able to forgive. "Our founder, Jeannette Clift George, played the role of Corrie in the movie and was ultimately nominated for a Golden Globe. It's a beautiful story we wanted to share, and a way to pay tribute to her work." said Kevin Dean.

The season follows with the family Christmas classic, Miracle on 34th Street, the Houston Premiere of the 2014 adaptation of Guess Who's Coming To Dinner, the award winning musical The Spitfire Grill, and concludes next summer with Rogers and Hammerstein's The Sound Of Music.

In addition to their mainstage productions, A.D. Players will be offering two more fabulous concerts in collaboration with Artists Lounge Live as special season add-ons to any subscription package. An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas starring Evan Tyrone Martin and Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder. "It's been a tremendous gift to work with so many talented artists all over this country and now have a platform to bring them to Houston." said Jake Speck.

Season renewals for current subscribers are going on now, and tickets will open up to the general public on April 23. Check out adplayers.org to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at 713-526-2721.

A.D. Players at The George, founded in 1967 by Jeannette Clift George, produces compelling theatre that upholds human value, celebrates creativity and engages a diverse audience. The company is one of Houston's largest professional theatre companies, impacting more than nine million people over its lifetime. Annually, the company produces Mainstage Theatre performances, fields a Regional Touring Unit and maintains a year-round Performing Arts Academy. A.D. Players at The George became an Actors' Equity Association (AEA) theatre in 2017 and is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit www.adplayers.org or follow us on Facebook.





