Photos: Ryan Okinaka's THE GOLDEN GAYS at Kumu Kahua Theatre

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced an extension of Ryan Okinaka's The Golden Gays for two additional show dates! Celebrating found family, friendships, and new self-discoveries regardless of age, the play follows fierce and fabulous Aunty Maria Lani Tunta and her chosen family of queens as they face their golden years together and the possibilities of a second chance at life. Drawing inspiration from an enduring TV show, Ryan “Oki”naka has crafted an all-new heartfelt comedy with a local twist. The play has been met with sold-out shows and audience acclaim since its world debut this May on the Kumu Kahua stage. One audience member shared the following about the play in a theatre exit survey: “It was moving, impactful, funny, and just so beautifully done. This was my first time at the theatre and I WILL be back!”

What does it mean for a drag queen to be in their 70s, an aging “player” to keep up his game, a divorced man to explore being gay for the first time, and a widower to date again? Ryan Okinaka's The Golden Gays explores these questions and more as the characters tease and challenge each other to move on. In this crazy life, you have to seize the cheesecake!

Extended dates offered on July 5 and July 6, 2025—with show times at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

To help meet the growing audience demand, Kumu Kahua Theatre has tickets on sale now for the extended show dates at KumuKahua.org. General Admission is $28. And as friendship is at the heart of the play, group discounts are available by contacting the box office at (808) 536-4441. The theatre is located at 46 Merchant St. (corner of Bethel and Merchant) in downtown Honolulu.

Photo Credit: Kumu Kahua Theatre

Karen Huioka Hironaga, Kevin Keaveney

Kahana Ho, Charles Chaz Hill, Eriq Steinwandt-Gudoy, Kevin Keaveney, Elexis Draine

Charles Chaz Hill, Manual Moreno, Kahan ho, Eriq Steinwandt-Gudoy, Kevin Keaveney, Elexis Draine

Charles Chaz Hill, Kevin Keaveney, Eriq Steinwandt-Gudoy

Charles Chaz Hill, Kahana Ho, Kevin Keaveney, Elexis Draine

Cast and Crew of Ryan Okinaka's The Golden Gays

