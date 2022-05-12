Mānoa Valley Theatre Extends Run of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

Mānoa Valley Theatre is pleased to announce the extension of Cambodian Rock Band, a dramatic comedy by Lauren Yee, with music by Dengue Fever through May 22nd. Discover Cambodia's lost surf rock scene through the eyes of a young Cambodian American woman and her father, a Khmer Rouge survivor who begrudgingly returns to his home country for the first time in thirty years. This thrilling story toggles back and forth in time, as father and daughter face the music of the past. Featuring actor/musicians who perform a mix of contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, playwright Lauren Yee brings to life the Cambodian rock scene of the 60's and 70's, a movement cut short by the Khmer Rouge's brutal attempt to erase the music (and musicians) once and for all.

Mānoa Valley Theatre and the Khmer Alumni Association will host Khmer Community Night Thursday, May 12th welcoming a sold-out audience. Special guests include Joe Ngo, the actor who originated the role of Chum in the original off-Broadway production of the show. At the beginning of the performance, Virgina Prak will perform an 8-minute Khmer blessing dance, "Robam Chun Por." A reception will follow the show where audience members can chat with the cast and members of KAA while snacking on authentic Cambodian food.

The production will run through May 22nd. Show times are Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m., and Sun. 3 p.m. Tickets: Adult- $40. Seniors and Military- $35, Youth (25 years old and younger) $22. There will also be a live stream of the shows on May 13, 14 and 15 and an on-demand option on Saturday, May 21st. Suggested for ages 13 and over. Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. The doors will open for seating one half hour prior to each performance. No outside food or drinks allowed. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission.