​Kumu Kahua Theatre Awarded $57,000 Grant From Hawai'i Community Foundation's Equitable Access Arts & Culture Program

Keeping it local since 1971, Kumu Kahua Theatre has been named a grantee of Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Equitable Access Arts & Culture program. Kumu Kahua has been awarded $57,000 from the program’s two-year* general operating support funding, with a focus on nonprofit organizations that are actively assessing and addressing access to Arts & Culture through programs and strategies.

The theatre will now become part of a network with other program grantees that, through shared learning, will help to define the problem of equitable access, and generate solutions to advance more opportunities for communities statewide to practice and participate in Arts & Culture. Grant funding will also advance key existing outreach and education programs developed by the theatre.

“With our commitment to nurturing artists and audiences to share stories of Hawai‘i with the people of Hawaiʻi, Kumu Kahua Theatre is thrilled at this opportunity from Hawai‘i Community Foundation to help play a role in an ensemble movement that aligns so seamlessly with our mission,” said theatre Managing Director, Donna Blanchard. “A tenet of our founding members, led by Dr. Dennis Carroll, was to make Theatre accessible to everyone. It is a principle that informs all we do today—from our low-cost production and event tickets, to free educational workshops, affordable opportunities for individuals and groups to use our stage for experimental work, and open auditions— and sets the stage for a brighter, more equitable and engaged future for all of us.”

Under the stewardship of Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director, Harry Wong III, and supported by the Board of Directors, STAGES (Supporting Theatre Arts - Guidance and Education Series) is among the theatre’s many current community access programs. Offering classes and workshops for young students, seasoned artists, and everyone in between, Kumu Kahua is striving to ensure that finance is not a barrier for residents to hone theatre arts skills and enjoy the unique cultural enrichment of theatre by and about the people of Hawaiʻi. Funds from the Equitable Access Arts & Culture program grant will also further the theatre’s ability to grow opportunities for community arts expression, connection, and exposure through its developing audio theatre productions, and other programs and presentations.

For the latest updates from Kumu Kahua Theatre, please visit www.kumukahua.org.

