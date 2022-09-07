Kumu Kahua Theatre presents as part of itʻs Dark Night Series: Local actor, composer, and writer Sean Choo in his one-man show, I <3 my AAPI Grandparents! a celebration of identity, the performing arts, and 'ohana.

I <3 my AAPI Grandparents! had its world premiere in New York as part of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's NuWorks 2022 program earlier this summer.

Performances will be at Kumu Kahua Theatre on September 12th and 13th, beginning at 7:00 PM each night. Come hear some stories about old folks that are related to Sean, as well as some original songs about family, love, life, and more.

Tickets can be found by visiting the theatre website, or by calling the theatre box office at 808-536-4222.

Kumu Kahua Theatre's Dark Night Series was created to offer other theatre groups, playwrights, and performance artists the opportunity to present their work to the community. This series is presented during dark nights, evenings when Kumu Kahua's regular season shows are not being performed. To be part of the Dark Night Series artists must submit a proposal, which is reviewed by the Board of Directors of Kumu Kahua. From these proposals, projects are chosen that Kumu Kahua feels will promote the development of the theatrical arts and benefit local artists. Kumu Kahua sees this as another way to enhance and enrich the cultural diversity and artistic climate of Honolulu.

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.