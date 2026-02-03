Honolulu Theatre for Youth Showcases Hawaiian Stories and Artists in New Shows

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February and March, Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) will present a limited run of two original productions featuring Kānaka Maoli stories and artists.

First up is Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar, created by Moses Goods in collaboration with Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings, followed by Pā Ka Makani, created by Annie Lokomaikaʻi Lipscomb, Marques Hanalei Marzan, and Annie Cusick Wood.

Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar tells the real-life story of the young man who invented the steel guitar and a new sound that impacted music around the globe. Audiences will delight in the live music and songs that bring back memories of a time gone by. The show opens on Valentine’s Day, February 14th at 7:00pm.

Other performance dates are February 15th at 2:00pm and February 21st at 4:00pm. There will be a panel discussion following the performance on February 21st by the creators and will include special guests, and additional musical performances. The show is slated for a national tour next season.

Pā Ka Makani opens the following weekend on February 28th at 2:00pm. The show features a young hula dancer’s relationship to her beloved Tūtū and is filled with oli, music, and hula. Audiences have been moved by the show’s poignant tribute to our kupuna and the gifts of aloha and knowledge that they leave behind. Pā Ka Makani has already had international performances and was created in collaboration with Connect Up and TEATRO ELSINORE in Italy. Other Hawaiʻi performance dates are March 1st at 2:00pm and March 14th at 4:00pm.

Performances for both shows will take place at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of Saint Andrew’s Cathedral in downtown Honolulu. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling the box office at 808-839-9885 ext 1. Parking is free in the lot fronting the theatre for attendees. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership. More information on becoming a member of HTY can also be found on HTYʻs website: www.htyweb.org.

About Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi. Explore HTY online at htyweb.org.

Photo Credit: Mattea Mazzella