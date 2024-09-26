Cirque du Soleil's AUANA Begins At OUTRIGGER Theatre In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ʻAuana, the first resident show in Hawai‘i for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, features dynamic acts inspired by the islands' rich culture, and will open exclusively at the new OUTRIGGER Theatre at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel. Additional tickets are now on sale for performances starting December 5, 2024 leading up to the world premiere on December 17, 2024.

Unbound by the constraints of reality, ‘Auana both reimagines and pays homage to the magnificent Hawaiian spirit through Cirque du Soleil's signature artistry and daring feats of athletic prowess. A riveting lineup of international and local talent delivers world-class acrobatics, outrageous comedy, mesmerizing hula, and captivating music in this lively celebration of Hawai‘i.

The compelling narrative of ‘Auana unfolds across eight chapters, each telling a distinct Hawaiian story. The opening act begins with a stunning interpretation of the Polynesian migration to the islands, as a high-flying super troupe of acrobats is propelled by voyaging swings, taking to the sky.

Scenes shift to explore the “golden age of tourism” with a duo of foot jugglers using only their bodies to perform intricate flips and twists. An homage to Hina, goddess of the moon, will be represented by a graceful Lyra (aerial hoop) act before the beloved tale of Naupaka is brought to life by a highly skilled roller-skating duo that defy gravity with incredible spins, strength and flexibility.

Paying homage to the birthplace of he‘e nalu (surfing), an acrobatic balancing Rola Bola act exemplifies the skill and agility of surfers live on stage. The next energetic chapter combines acrobatics, dance, strength, playful swimming and diving in a water bowl to showcase O‘ahu chiefess Māmala, a legendary surf rider and Mo‘o, who could alternate between the form of a beautiful woman and giant lizard. An artistic sand painter then celebrates the spirituality of the Hawaiian people and their connection to the land before ‘Auana comes to a close with the red-hot Wheel of Life act, a daring acrobatic portrayal of ‘alae ‘ula birds and their role in the mythical origins of fire.

“Our collective—as a group of artists, designers and cultural creatives—has brought a fantastical and otherworldly journey to life through the songs, stories and traditions of our Hawaiʻi, with heart-racing performances descended directly from the heroes and luminaries of Hawaiian traditions,” said Aaron J. Salā, Creative Cultural Producer. “For so long, we have held ʻAuana close to the chest and we are thrilled to share this project with Hawai‘i and beyond thanks to the grandeur of Cirque du Soleil.”

The unprecedented debut adds to the legendary genealogy of Waikīkī entertainment, bringing revelry right to the heart of this world-famous wahi pana (storied place) at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel. The home for ‘Auana will be a custom-designed, intimate theater space, seating 784 guests.

Join us for an unexplored, unexpected and unbelievable journey through the colorful tapestry of Hawaiian culture with Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana. Tickets for ‘Auana are now available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/hawaii for performances starting December 5, 2024. Ticket prices start at $85 including taxes and fees plus a special 30% kama‘āina (Hawai‘i resident) discount is available. ‘Auana will perform Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with no performances Monday and Tuesday. Show schedules are subject to change.

