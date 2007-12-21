First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; LITTLE WOMEN Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Benny Reitveld
- THEATRE PEACE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
59%
Eric Gilliom
- WHITE HAWAIIAN
- ProArts Playhouse
15%
Ashley Lambert, Phil Kadet, Jason Gamer
- AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
15%
Sheryl Renee
- SHERYL RENEE SALUTES
- ProArts Playhouse
12%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Weaver
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
23%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
16%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
14%
Caryn Yee
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
11%
Aubrey Lee Staley
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
8%
Randi Lonzaga
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
7%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Debra McGee
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
3%
Michael Misita
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre HEART
2%
Greg Zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Dwayne sakaguchi
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Ahnya Chang
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Ahnya Chang
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Anna Quijano
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Sami Akuna
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%
Pei-Ling Kao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily lane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
14%
Angie Roiniotis
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
11%
Angie Roiniotis
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
11%
Emily Lane
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
10%
Kimmerie Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
9%
Maile Speetjens
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
7%
Caitlin Chavis
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
6%
Jennifer Oberg
- LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
5%
Jennifer Oberg
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Kimmerie H.O. Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Emily Lane
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%
Lizby
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Michelle Hartman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Mahina Bell
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Caitlin Chavis
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Jennifer Oberg
- THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
2%
Renee Masuyama
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Iris Kim
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Micah Oberg
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Omnia Nova
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker and Maile Speetjens
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Lily Lee Campbell
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD
- ProArts Playhouse
0%Best Dance Production LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
22%THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
21%MFA/BFA DANCE CONCERT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
20%METAMORPHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
19%ON THE NILE (JAMES NEVIUS AND RANDI LONZAGA)
- ProArts Playhouse
17%Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Munro
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
24%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
15%
Larry Reitzer
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
14%
Michael Ng
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
12%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
7%
Larry Reitzer
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%
Kalani Whitford
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
5%
Elena Shaddow
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
4%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Chelsea leValley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Patrick Fujioka
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Ahnya Change
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
2%
Greg zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Bryce Chaddick
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
37%
Shervelle Hannah
- THE PIANO LESSON
- TAG - The Actor's Group
13%
DENNY HIRONAGA
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
6%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
6%
Camille Romero
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
5%
Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%
Bryce Chaddick
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
5%
Elizabeth Ung
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
4%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
4%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
2%
Ihilani Cho
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
2%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
2%
Lillian Jones
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- TAG - The Actor's Group
2%Best Ensemble ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
15%PARADE
- Manoa valley theatre
14%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
9%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
9%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
9%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
9%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
5%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
4%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
0%SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janine Myers
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
19%
David Decarolis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
14%
Chris Gouveia & Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
13%
Sonny Czyscon
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
9%
Kelli Finnegan
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
7%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
5%
Maggie Lloyd
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
4%
Chris Gouveia
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
4%
Steve Shack
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
3%
Jake Carter
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
3%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
3%
Mark Astrella
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Theon Weber
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
2%
Ray Ryan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley theatre
2%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Vince Pinelli
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Tyler Kanemori
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Noelani Montas
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Tyler Kanemori
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny Shiroma
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
20%
Jenny Shiroma
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
12%
Damien Stack
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
12%
Jenny Shiroma
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
12%
Grayson Mento
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Vania Jerome
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
6%
Taisamasama Kaiminaauao-Eteuati
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%
Grayson Mento
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Justin John Moniz
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
4%
Vania Jerome
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%
Jenny Shiroma
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%
Damien Stack
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Clark Bright
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
2%
Keawe Lopes
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Little Mermaid
- GRAYSON MENTO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Jenny Shiroma
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Miki Yamamoto
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Michael Bright
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
1%Best Musical PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
20%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
12%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
10%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
9%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
9%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
7%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
6%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
4%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
1%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%Best New Play Or Musical I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
35%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
28%RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
25%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
10%SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Sam Budd
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
14%
Alexis Bugarin
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
12%
Charlotte Jo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%
David Sheftell
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
9%
Jasmine Anderson
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
8%
David Greene
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%
Lenx Neves
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
4%
Casey Kekoa Lauti
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Meili Aspen
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
3%
Ikaika Mendez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Jesie Rocetes
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Sarah Verity Flynn
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Adriana Falcon
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Chad Navarro
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Kristi Scott
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Jack Romans
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Courtney Pritt
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Tom Mirenda
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Yisa Var
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%
Brian Miller
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Ka‘enaaloha Watson
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kolby Kendrick
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Kyden DeSa
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%Best Performer In A Play
Melinda Moore
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Manoa Valley Theatre
22%
Dayva Escobar
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
12%
Suzenne Seradwyn
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
12%
Jill Sanders
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
10%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%
Amy K Sullivan
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
4%
Hi'ilani Lily Okimura
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Eriq James
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
3%
Kristi Scott
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Elexis Draine
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Francis Taua
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
3%
Shannon Winpenny
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
3%
Paul Jackel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Sun Min Chun Dayodon
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Lina Aiko Krueger
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Marsi Smith
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Stephanie Keiko Kong
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
2%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Robert Morris
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Samantha Maxwell
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
0%
Sharon Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare
0%Best Play A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
40%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
13%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
7%DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
5%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
5%RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
5%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
4%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
4%BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
3%MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Tomlin
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
18%
Willie Sable
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
12%
Deanne Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
12%
Antonio Hernandez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
8%
Jason Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
7%
Jax Pitts
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
6%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
5%
Deanne Kennedy
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
4%
Dan Hays
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
3%
Bob McWhirk
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Brittany Blaschke
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
3%
Brian Sullivan
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%
Willie Sable
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Jason Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Carol Walker
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
2%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Antonio Hernandez
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Deanne Kennedy
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Lacey Tuell
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Christopher Patrinos
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
18%
Sarah Velasco Timothy Manamtam
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
15%
Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
14%
Kaleo Akau
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
13%
Kaleo Akau
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
6%
Timothy Manamtam
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
6%
Kaleo Akau
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
EJ Messersmith, Angelica Juarez, and Tom Fortier
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Jericho sambrino
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%
Kaleo Akau
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
2%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Trey Hawthorne and Vanessa Gould
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Tim Manamtam
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chandler Converse
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
12%
Ainsley Shearer
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
9%
Sienna Feldman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
6%
Maya Polloi
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
6%
Alexandria Zinov
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
6%
Danielle Ferrer
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
5%
Jason Aiwohi Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
5%
Jocelyn Knorr
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
5%
Pomai Longakit
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
4%
Meili Caputo
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Amber Seelig
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
4%
Buffy Wong
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
3%
La Fa’amausili
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Kimo Kaona
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Kyden DeSa
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Keanu Roe
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Daniella Addeo-Cortes
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Josh Pelletier
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Jorin Young
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Presley Wheeler
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Adam David Allison
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Chris Kocian
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Jesie Rocetes
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Kalani Hicks
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Aaron Amhof
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Greg Berney
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
14%
Damien Stack
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
14%
Anna Young
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
14%
Saul Rollason
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
13%
Dale Button
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
5%
Francis Taua
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
4%
Kaʻulakauikeaokea Krug
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Wilfred Gee
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
4%
Mike Caputo
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
4%
Emily Wright
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
3%
Justin Fragiao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Elexis Draine
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
3%
Ariean Jimenez
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Paul Jackel
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Rori Ann Barchers
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
2%
Charles 'Chas' Hill
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Shiro Kawai
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
2%
Reyn Afaga
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Kirstyn Trombetta
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Qi Zhang as HONGSE MULAN
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Bill Pannell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
42%KEIKI CONCERT
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
33%TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON
- Honolulu Theatre for Youth
14%THE KNIGHT AT DAWN
- Maui OnStage
11%Favorite Local Theatre
Manoa Valley Theatre
31%
Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
25%
Diamond Head Theatre
15%
Kennedy Theatre
6%
Maui OnStage
5%
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
4%
ProArts Playhouse
4%
Alexander Academy Performing Company
3%
UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Honolulu Theatre for Youth
1%
ARTS at Markʻs Garage
1%
Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
White Christmas
0%