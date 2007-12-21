First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; LITTLE WOMEN Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Benny Reitveld - THEATRE PEACE - Manoa Valley Theatre 59%

WHITE HAWAIIAN

15%

Eric Gilliom -- ProArts Playhouse

AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB

15%

Ashley Lambert, Phil Kadet, Jason Gamer -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

SHERYL RENEE SALUTES

12%

Sheryl Renee -- ProArts Playhouse

PARADE

23%

David Weaver -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

16%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

14%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa Valley Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

11%

Caryn Yee -- Diamond Head Theatre

RENT

8%

Aubrey Lee Staley -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Randi Lonzaga -- ProArts Playhouse

CHICAGO

4%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

3%

Debra McGee -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

CABARET

2%

Michael Misita -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre HEART

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Greg Zane -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

GREASE

2%

Dwayne sakaguchi -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

1%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa Valley Theatre

GYPSY

1%

Ahnya Chang -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Anna Quijano -- Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Sami Akuna -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

SMOTHER

0%

Harry Wong III -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

0%

Pei-Ling Kao -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

14%

Emily lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

Angie Roiniotis -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

CABARET

11%

Angie Roiniotis -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

10%

Emily Lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

Kimmerie Jones -- manoa Valley Theatre

PARADE

7%

Maile Speetjens -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

6%

Caitlin Chavis -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LA BAYADERE

5%

Jennifer Oberg -- Alexander Academy Performing Company

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Jennifer Oberg -- Maui OnStage

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Kimmerie H.O. Jones -- Manoa Valley Theatre

GREASE

3%

Emily Lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

Lizby -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Michelle Hartman -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

HEATHERS

2%

Mahina Bell -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

2%

Caitlin Chavis -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE NUTCRACKER

2%

Jennifer Oberg -- Alexander Academy Performing Company

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Renee Masuyama -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Iris Kim -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

BASKERVILLE

1%

Micah Oberg -- ProArts Playhouse

GYPSY

1%

Omnia Nova -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

PUANA

1%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker and Maile Speetjens -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

I AM MULAN

1%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD

0%

Lily Lee Campbell -- ProArts Playhouse

LA BAYADERE

22%

- Alexander Academy Performing Company

THE NUTCRACKER

21%

- Alexander Academy Performing Company

MFA/BFA DANCE CONCERT

20%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

METAMORPHOSIS

19%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

ON THE NILE (JAMES NEVIUS AND RANDI LONZAGA)

17%

- ProArts Playhouse

PARADE

24%

Alex Munro -- Manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

15%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa valley theatre

CABARET

14%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

GREASE

12%

Michael Ng -- Diamond Head Theatre

RENT

7%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CHICAGO

6%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

4%

Elena Shaddow -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ally Shore -- ProArts Playhouse

HEATHERS

3%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Chelsea leValley -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

2%

Patrick Fujioka -- Manoa Valley Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Ahnya Change -- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Greg zane -- Diamond Head Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Bryce Chaddick -- Diamond Head Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

37%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE PIANO LESSON

13%

Shervelle Hannah -- TAG - The Actor's Group

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

6%

DENNY HIRONAGA -- Kumu Kahua

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

6%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

5%

Camille Romero -- Maui OnStage

PUANA

5%

Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MASTER CLASS

5%

Bryce Chaddick -- Diamond Head Theatre

I AM MULAN

4%

Elizabeth Ung -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

DA MAYAH

4%

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle -- Manoa Valley Theatre

BASKERVILLE

4%

Ricky Jones -- ProArts Playhouse

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

2%

Arlo Chiaki Rowe -- Kennedy Theatre

HAMLET

2%

Ihilani Cho -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

SMOTHER

2%

Harry Wong III -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

2%

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Lillian Jones -- TAG - The Actor's Group

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

15%

- Manoa valley theatre

PARADE

14%

- Manoa valley theatre

CABARET

9%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

9%

- Diamond Head Theatre

RENT

9%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

5%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

- Maui OnStage

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

- ProArts Playhouse

CHICAGO

3%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- Diamond Head Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

3%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

2%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

- Maui OnStage

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

- Diamond Head Theatre

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

1%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

SMOTHER

0%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

0%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

0%

- Kennedy Theatre

SOUTHERNMOST

0

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

PARADE

19%

Janine Myers -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

14%

David Decarolis -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

13%

Chris Gouveia & Janine Myers -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

9%

Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RENT

7%

Kelli Finnegan -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Maggie Lloyd -- Maui OnStage

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Chris Gouveia -- Diamond Head Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

3%

Steve Shack -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Jake Carter -- Maui OnStage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Mark Astrella -- ProArts Playhouse

CABARET

2%

Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Ray Ryan -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Janine Myers -- manoa Valley theatre

CHICAGO

2%

Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Vince Pinelli -- Maui OnStage

CHICAGO

1%

Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

BASKERVILLE

1%

Ricky Jones -- ProArts Playhouse

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Tyler Kanemori -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PUANA

1%

Noelani Montas -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

I AM MULAN

0%

Tyler Kanemori -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PARADE

20%

Jenny Shiroma -- Manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

12%

Jenny Shiroma -- Manoa valley theatre

CABARET

12%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

12%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Grayson Mento -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

6%

Vania Jerome -- Maui OnStage

RENT

5%

Taisamasama Kaiminaauao-Eteuati -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CHICAGO

4%

Grayson Mento -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

4%

Justin John Moniz -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Vania Jerome -- ProArts Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

GYPSY

2%

Clark Bright -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

PUANA

2%

Keawe Lopes -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

GRAYSON MENTO

1%

Little Mermaid -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

1%

Miki Yamamoto -- Manoa Valley Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Michael Bright -- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

PARADE

20%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

12%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

10%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

CABARET

9%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

9%

- Diamond Head Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

7%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

- ProArts Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

4%

- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

3%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

- Diamond Head Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

- Diamond Head Theatre

GYPSY

1%

- IABK/ Paliku Theater

I AM MULAN

35%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SMOTHER

28%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

25%

- Kumu Kahua

THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA

10%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

SOUTHERNMOST

3%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

PARADE

14%

Sam Budd -- Manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

12%

Alexis Bugarin -- Manoa valley theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

Charlotte Jo -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

9%

David Sheftell -- Diamond Head Theatre

PARADE

8%

Jasmine Anderson -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

6%

David Greene -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Lenx Neves -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

RENT

3%

Casey Kekoa Lauti -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CABARET

3%

Meili Aspen -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

RENT

3%

Ikaika Mendez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Jesie Rocetes -- ProArts Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Sarah Verity Flynn -- Maui OnStage

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Adriana Falcon -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Chad Navarro -- Diamond Head Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Kristi Scott -- Maui OnStage

RENT

2%

Jack Romans -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong -- Diamond Head Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Courtney Pritt -- Maui OnStage

CABARET

1%

Tom Mirenda -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

CABARET

1%

Yisa Var -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Brian Miller -- Maui OnStage

RENT

1%

Ka‘enaaloha Watson -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Kolby Kendrick -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

CABARET

1%

Kyden DeSa -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

22%

Melinda Moore -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

12%

Dayva Escobar -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

12%

Suzenne Seradwyn -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

I AM MULAN

10%

Jill Sanders -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PUANA

5%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MASTER CLASS

4%

Amy K Sullivan -- Diamond Head Theatre

I AM MULAN

4%

Hi'ilani Lily Okimura -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

3%

Eriq James -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Kristi Scott -- Maui OnStage

DA MAYAH

3%

Elexis Draine -- Manoa Valley Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

3%

Francis Taua -- Maui OnStage

SMOTHER

3%

Shannon Winpenny -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Paul Jackel -- Maui OnStage

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

3%

Sun Min Chun Dayodon -- Manoa Valley Theatre

BASKERVILLE

2%

Lina Aiko Krueger -- ProArts Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Marsi Smith -- Maui OnStage

HAMLET

2%

Stephanie Keiko Kong -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Robert Morris -- Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

0%

Samantha Maxwell -- Maui OnStage

COMEDY OF ERRORS

0%

Sharon Garcia Doyle -- Hawaii Shakespeare

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

40%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

13%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

- Maui OnStage

DA MAYAH

5%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

5%

- Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

5%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

4%

- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

4%

- Maui OnStage

BASKERVILLE

3%

- ProArts Playhouse

MASTER CLASS

3%

- Diamond Head Theatre

I AM MULAN

3%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA

2%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

PUANA

2%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SMOTHER

2%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

18%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

12%

Willie Sable -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

12%

Deanne Kennedy -- Diamond Head Theatre

RENT

8%

Antonio Hernandez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CABARET

7%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

6%

Jax Pitts -- Manoa Valley Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Ally Shore -- ProArts Playhouse

MAN OF LA MANCHA

4%

Deanne Kennedy -- Diamond Head Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Dan Hays -- Maui OnStage

CHICAGO

3%

Bob McWhirk -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

3%

Brittany Blaschke -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Brian Sullivan -- Diamond Head Theatre

PARADE

2%

Willie Sable -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

2%

Carol Walker -- Maui OnStage

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Antonio Hernandez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

GYPSY

1%

Deanne Kennedy -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

I AM MULAN

1%

Lacey Tuell -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PUANA

0%

Christopher Patrinos -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PARADE

18%

Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

15%

Sarah Velasco Timothy Manamtam -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

14%

Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

13%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

6%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

RENT

6%

Timothy Manamtam -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CHICAGO

4%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

EJ Messersmith, Angelica Juarez, and Tom Fortier -- ProArts Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Jericho sambrino -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

3%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

2%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

2%

Arlo Chiaki Rowe -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

I AM MULAN

1%

Trey Hawthorne and Vanessa Gould -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

1%

Tim Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

PARADE

12%

Chandler Converse -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

9%

Ainsley Shearer -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

6%

Sienna Feldman -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

HEATHERS

6%

Maya Polloi -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

GREASE

6%

Alexandria Zinov -- Diamond Head Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Danielle Ferrer -- ProArts Playhouse

HEATHERS

5%

Jason Aiwohi Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

5%

Jocelyn Knorr -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

CABARET

4%

Pomai Longakit -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

HEATHERS

4%

Meili Caputo -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Amber Seelig -- Maui OnStage

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Buffy Wong -- Manoa valley theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

La Fa’amausili -- manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Kimo Kaona -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

2%

Kyden DeSa -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Keanu Roe -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

2%

Daniella Addeo-Cortes -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Josh Pelletier -- Maui OnStage

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Jorin Young -- Manoa Valley Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Presley Wheeler -- Diamond Head Theatre

PARADE

1%

Adam David Allison -- Manoa Valley Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Chris Kocian -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Jesie Rocetes -- Maui OnStage

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Kalani Hicks -- Diamond Head Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Aaron Amhof -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

14%

Greg Berney -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

14%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

MASTER CLASS

14%

Anna Young -- Diamond Head Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

13%

Saul Rollason -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

Dale Button -- Maui OnStage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Francis Taua -- Maui OnStage

PUANA

4%

Kaʻulakauikeaokea Krug -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Wilfred Gee -- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Mike Caputo -- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE

HAMLET

3%

Emily Wright -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

I AM MULAN

3%

Justin Fragiao -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

3%

Elexis Draine -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

2%

Ariean Jimenez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

BASKERVILLE

2%

Paul Jackel -- ProArts Playhouse

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

2%

Rori Ann Barchers -- Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

2%

Charles 'Chas' Hill -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

2%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

2%

Shiro Kawai -- Kumu Kahua

HAMLET

1%

Reyn Afaga -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

SMOTHER

1%

Kirstyn Trombetta -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

1%

Qi Zhang as HONGSE MULAN -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Bill Pannell -- Maui OnStage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

42%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

KEIKI CONCERT

33%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON

14%

- Honolulu Theatre for Youth

THE KNIGHT AT DAWN

11%

- Maui OnStage

31%

Manoa Valley Theatre

25%

Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

15%

Diamond Head Theatre

6%

Kennedy Theatre

5%

Maui OnStage

4%

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

4%

ProArts Playhouse

3%

Alexander Academy Performing Company

3%

UHM Kennedy Theatre

2%

Kumu Kahua Theatre

1%

Honolulu Theatre for Youth

1%

ARTS at Markʻs Garage

1%

Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

0%

White Christmas

Wrong region? Click here.

NEXT UP FOR YOU Kumu Kahua Theatre Unveils December DARK NIGHT BENEFIT SERIES Review: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Mānoa Valley Theatre ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 15 Hot Tickets of the Week: DEATH BECOMES HER, ALADDIN & More Browse More BWW FOR YOU

