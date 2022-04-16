Chamber Music Hawaii Continues Season with George T. Walker's MUSIC FOR BRASS Concert

Chamber Music Hawai'i 2022 season continues at UH Mānoa Orvis Auditorium and a new venue, St. John Lutheran Church in Kailua. This season is dedicated to CMH founder and bassoonist, Marsha Schweitzer.



Honolulu Brass Quintet performs music that both transcends and pokes fun at the human condition. The program showcases the warmth and virtuosity of brass instruments, with music ranging from Baroque to Modern, and thought-provoking to laugh-inducing.

Honolulu Brass Quintet's Performances:

Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. - Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa

Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. - St. John Lutheran Church in Kailua

The inspiration for the concert is George T. Walker's Music for Brass (Sacred and Profane), which had its premiere in 1975. Walker (1922-2018) was the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 1996 for his composition, Lilacs for Voice and Orchestra, premiered by the Boston Symphony with Seiji Ozawa conducting. The program also includes sacred and profane works by J.S. Bach, Anthony Plog, Frank Gulino, and more.

Upcoming concerts

Tresemble - May 21 (UH Orvis) and May 23 (Palikū Theatre)

World premiere by Leilehua Lanzilotti - May 28 at Lahaina Noon, Noguchi's Sky Gate Sculpture at Honolulu Hale

Tickets are $30 or free for all students (with valid student ID). Parking at all venues is free. To purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.chambermusichawaii.org

Mahalo to our season partners The Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and The Arts and Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

About Chamber Music Hawaii

Founded in 1982, Chamber Music Hawai'i is the state's leading presenter of local, professional chamber musicians. CMH presents resident, professional chamber ensembles in concert, and free educational programs in schools, community centers, libraries, and other venues each year on all six Hawaiian islands. Our mission is to enrich our community's cultural life and promote appreciation and understanding of chamber music by presenting resident professional chamber music ensembles in concerts for the public and educational outreach programs for schools and under-served communities.

With our four different ensembles, we offer a wide variety of programming throughout our season. Whether it's the Galliard String Quartet, Honolulu Brass, Spring Wind Quintet, or Tresemble, we hope to see you at a concert soon!



For more information, please visit: Chamber Music Hawaii's website