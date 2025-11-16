Review: COME FROM AWAY DIE VON WOANDERS at Landestheater Linz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



COME FROM AWAY ( Die VON WOANDERS), the critically acclaimed show, arrived in Austria at the beautiful (but huge) Landestheater Linz. The show is about 9/11 and the city that probably not many are familiar with, Gander, where 38 planes and more than 6000 passengers are stranded, because of the tragic incident in New York City. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, it's the show's first time in Austria, and it's also being performed in German, translated by Sabine Ruflair. Matthias Davids (director) and the incredible Kim Duddy (Choreography) brought a somewhat different but familiar version to the stage. It feels like meeting an old friend, but in a gown you've never seen before. COME FROM AWAY, which hit Broadway as well as London's West End, is a jaw-dropping, heart-warming, emotional roller coaster, about humanity and hospitality, aiming not to leave anyone in the audience dry-eyed. If there is something to complain about, then that time flies even faster in the show, and it's over far too soon.

The Ensemble of COME FROM AWAY- DIE VON WOANDERS LINZ ©Reinhard Winkler

On the other hand, it is a journey I'd love to take over and over again. Having seen the show on Broadway as well as in London's glittering West End (Michael Ball taught me to say so), it was fascinating to explore what Linz has done with the whole thing. Of course, there are limitations; you can't play the dialects in German as you can in English, and oh my goodness, the Landestheater is such a huge house. However, Andrew D. Edwards finds solutions to create the necessary intimacy for the show. With the band (conducted by MD Tom Bitterlich)creating the unique celtic, rock music style, placed on stage, the show takes off as energetically as expected. The German lyrics work smoothly, far better than expected, to be honest. The Ensemble, a powerful unit, brought the story with loads of humanity and honesty to life, making the show the star itself. (And nothing is bigger than the show)

COME FROM AWAY (DIE VON WOANDERS) in Linz is a heart-warmingly touching piece of Musical theatre, something to hold dear and near. From all the rocks in Austria, the "Rock" in Linz is one that should be visited.

With Alexandra-Yoana Alexandrova, Astrid Nowak, Patrizia Unger, Sarah Schütz, Lynsey Thurgar, Sanne Mieloo, David Rodriguez-Yanez, Gernot Romic, Lukas Sandmann, Christian Fröhlich, Karsten Kenzel, Max Niemeyer,and Fabian Koller.

For further information, visit : www.landestheater-linz.at

Photo Credit: ©Reinhard Winkler

