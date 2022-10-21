Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023

The book has engaged over 10,000 school kids by inspiring their creativity and imagination. The sequel's due out in 2024.

Germany News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Adapted from the award-winning book, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, this first ever live action 75-minute Broadway-style holiday stage production is currently touring US Military bases in Cuba, Bahrain, UK, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Spain in partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment.

Renowned Producer and Director Neil Goldberg has hand-picked a multitalented 23-member company that's performing the new live action holiday show to a mesmerizing score, leaving audiences of all ages spellbound. Fantastical costumes, magic & wizardry, musicians, dancers and cirque artists tell the story of three best friends, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, who learn music, magic and circus skills at a secret university before sharing their unique holiday wonders and lessons with the world. Destined to become a new holiday classic and tradition, the first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will launch in 2023 and plans to make its way to Broadway.

"AFE is proud to continue bringing quality entertainment to our service members & their families. This tour is the largest production show AFE has presented in over a decade, and is needed now more than ever especially during the holiday season," says Armed Forces Entertainment Chief, Ms. Fabrizia Bresil.

At the show's opening in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a service member shared "I have been here for six years, have seen some cool things and big named entertainment, but I've never seen anything as impressive as this show!"

Creator Neil Goldberg says, "Having our military families be the first to experience the new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday stage spectacular around the world is an honor. We've shared the book, TV Special and book reading tour during the Month of the Military Child and have now brought it all to life in a holiday stage show for the entire family."

The book has engaged over 10,000 school kids by inspiring their creativity and imagination. The sequel's due out in 2024. The book is part of USO's Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program & Libraries and has won 7 nationally recognized book awards for Best New Holiday Book, Illustrations and more.

Good Morning America recently featured the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance story from creation, page to stage and evolving new entertainment brand.

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.





More Hot Stories For You


POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023
October 21, 2022

Destined to become a new holiday classic and tradition, the first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will launch in 2023 and plans to make its way to Broadway.
SIEGFRIEND Comes to the Berlin Opera Beginning TonightSIEGFRIEND Comes to the Berlin Opera Beginning Tonight
October 20, 2022

Siegfried, the son of Siegmund and Sieglinde, is young and dynamic an. Raised by the devious Nibelung dwarf, Mime, he does not know his parents. All that remains of his father are fragments of a sword. Siegfried forges its steel into a new, powerful weapon with which he slays the dragon Fafner. Fafner had been guarding the ring that Siegfried now takes for himself. And he wins over Brünnhilde, whom he awakens from sleep.
Video: Watch All New Clips From HAMILTON in GermanyVideo: Watch All New Clips From HAMILTON in Germany
October 7, 2022

All new video clips have been released from the German production of Hamilton, now playing in Hamburg.
Goethe-Institut Boston to Host Two-Day Symposium on Diversity and Cultural Inclusion in the New Music CanonGoethe-Institut Boston to Host Two-Day Symposium on Diversity and Cultural Inclusion in the New Music Canon
October 6, 2022

In conjunction with Ensemble Recherche (Freiburg) and Castle of our Skins (Boston), Goethe-Institut Boston will bring together local and international creatives actively working to diversify new music repertoire in Boston, Germany and beyond. Through a mix of virtual and in-person panels, brainstorming sessions and performances, the symposium aims to inspire cross-cultural action and coalition, building around the topic of diversity in new classical music.
Lina Beckmann nimmt Auszeichnung „Schauspielerin des Jahres“ entgegenLina Beckmann nimmt Auszeichnung „Schauspielerin des Jahres“ entgegen
October 2, 2022

nach der gestrigen Wiederaufnahme von »Richard the Kid & the King« in dieser Spielzeit wurde Lina Beckmann auf der Bühne des SchauSpielHauses mit einer Urkunde für die Auszeichnung als „Schauspielerin des Jahres“ gewürdigt. Nach 2011 erhält sie diese Auszeichnung nun bereits zum zweiten Mal. Die Kritiker*innen-Umfrage 2022 der Fachzeitschrift „Theater heute“ ehrte damit Beckmann für ihre Verkörperung von Shakespeares Antihelden Richard in Karin Henkels Inszenierung am Deutschen SchauSpielHaus Hamburg. »Richard the Kid & the King« ist eine Koproduktion mit den Salzburger Festspielen und eröffnete die Spielzeit 2021-22 in Hamburg.