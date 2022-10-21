POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023

Adapted from the award-winning book, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, this first ever live action 75-minute Broadway-style holiday stage production is currently touring US Military bases in Cuba, Bahrain, UK, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Spain in partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment.

Renowned Producer and Director Neil Goldberg has hand-picked a multitalented 23-member company that's performing the new live action holiday show to a mesmerizing score, leaving audiences of all ages spellbound. Fantastical costumes, magic & wizardry, musicians, dancers and cirque artists tell the story of three best friends, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, who learn music, magic and circus skills at a secret university before sharing their unique holiday wonders and lessons with the world. Destined to become a new holiday classic and tradition, the first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will launch in 2023 and plans to make its way to Broadway.

"AFE is proud to continue bringing quality entertainment to our service members & their families. This tour is the largest production show AFE has presented in over a decade, and is needed now more than ever especially during the holiday season," says Armed Forces Entertainment Chief, Ms. Fabrizia Bresil.

At the show's opening in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a service member shared "I have been here for six years, have seen some cool things and big named entertainment, but I've never seen anything as impressive as this show!"

Creator Neil Goldberg says, "Having our military families be the first to experience the new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday stage spectacular around the world is an honor. We've shared the book, TV Special and book reading tour during the Month of the Military Child and have now brought it all to life in a holiday stage show for the entire family."

The book has engaged over 10,000 school kids by inspiring their creativity and imagination. The sequel's due out in 2024. The book is part of USO's Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program & Libraries and has won 7 nationally recognized book awards for Best New Holiday Book, Illustrations and more.

Good Morning America recently featured the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance story from creation, page to stage and evolving new entertainment brand.

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.