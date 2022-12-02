Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: GINO EMNES LION KING 21st ANNIVERSARY APPRECIATION at Hamburg

Long Live The King

Dec. 02, 2022  

The Lion King

Disney's The Lion King is celebrating its 21st anniversary in Hamburg/Germany. The show brought many artists from around the world to Germany for the first time. Thanks to the King, many of them found a new home in the German-speaking area and are still playing Leading Roles throughout Germany and Austria. Gino Emnes (currently Aaron Burr in Hamilton/Hamburg) recorded a special version of Endlose Nacht (Endless Night) to honor the show's success and his relationship with it.

Together with Vic Anthony and Riccardo Haerri, Emnes created a beautiful hommage to the King, arranged by Hamiltons Musical Director Philipp Gras. (The Hamburg #HAMFAM)




