Erzahlcafes Announced as Part of KUNSTFEST WEIMAR / ACC GALERIE

Erzahlcafes have been announced as part of KUNSTFEST WEIMAR / ACC GALERIE.

Send in your stories, share your rumours, quietly divulge your whispered half-truths - you are invited to a series of 'Erzählcafés' as part of the preparation for a new theatre piece under the umbrella of KUNSTFEST WEIMAR / ACC GALERIE. These cafés are lighthearted meetups where everyone is welcome to join in a group reflection on our relationship to truth and lies, and to delve into the processes that influence the formation of their own personal narrative. For, from the myths of yesteryear, to our current 'Fake News', lies remain a formative element of human society.

Send your stories about lies and lying to geschichten(at)kunstfest-weimar.de before 31st July and they may be worked into Steve Karier's one-man show which will be touring Thüringen later this summer.

Learn more here.

Jena - 19.7., 18 Uhr, ACC Galerie Weimar, Burgplatz 1-2

Mühlhausen - 20.7., 18 Uhr, 3K Theater, Unter der Linde 7

Probstzella - 21.7., 20 Uhr, Gasthaus Fridolin, Kleinneundorf 10

Diedorf - 22.7., 10 Uhr, Zippakademie, Sälzerweg 2, Katharinendorf

Suhl - 22.7., 17 Uhr, Kulturvilla Sauer, Bahnhofstraße 20

Altenburg - 23.7., 14 Uhr, Lindenau-Museum Interim, Kunstgasse 1

Greiz - 24.7., 13.30 Uhr Ladenlokal Brückenstr. 22

Friedrichsrode - 24.7., 18 Uhr, Kunsthof Friedrichsrode, Helbedündorf

Wurzbach - 25.7., 15 Uhr, Kunsthaus Müller, Markt 6

Bad Langensalza - 26.7., 17.30 Uhr, Kunstwestthüringer e.V., Schlosshof 1

Gotha - 27.7., 18 Uhr, Kulturstiftung des Freistaats Thüringen, Hauptmarkt 40

Burgk - 28.7., 18 Uhr, Museum Schloß Burgk, Burgk 17, Schleiz

Gera - 29.7., 18 Uhr, Kaiserwerke Eventgalerie, Rudolf-Diener-Straße 4

Schmalkalden - 4.8., 17 Uhr, Otto Mueller Museum der Moderne, Altmarkt 8

Performance - Steve Karier

Dramaturgie - Andreas Wagner | Rolf C. Hemke

Produktion - Kunstfest Weimar

Kooperation - Acc Galerie Weimar | Bundeszentrale Für Politische Bildung | Fundamental Monodrama Festival

Förderung - Kulturstiftung Des Freistaats Thüringen | Sparkassen-kulturstiftung Hessen-thüringen | Le Gouvernement Du Grand Duché De Luxembourg - Ministère De La Culture