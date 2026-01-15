Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tim Zimmermann - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jose Luna - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Dance Production
EINE WINTERREISE - Theater Regensburg
Best Direction Of A Musical
Birgit Simmler - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Direction Of A Play
Philipp Moschitz - JEDERMANN - Freilichtspiele Schwäbisch Hall
Best Ensemble
SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andi Hönig - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Frank Nimsgern - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Musical
SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best New Play Or Musical
SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Performer In A Musical
Anja Backus - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Best Performer In A Play
David Jakobs - DIE RÄUBER - Festspiele Bad Hersfeld
Best Play
DIE RÄUBER - Festspiele Bad Hersfeld
Best Production of an Opera
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE - Theater Regensburg
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Madwar - DIE SCHÖNE UND DAS BIEST - Showslot Tour
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andreas Kowalewitz - COME FROM AWAY - Theater Regensburg
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Manuel Karadeniz - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
Favorite Theatre
Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein
