 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tim Zimmermann - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jose Luna - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Dance Production
EINE WINTERREISE - Theater Regensburg

Best Direction Of A Musical
Birgit Simmler - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Direction Of A Play
Philipp Moschitz - JEDERMANN - Freilichtspiele Schwäbisch Hall

Best Ensemble
SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andi Hönig - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Frank Nimsgern - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Musical
SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best New Play Or Musical
SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Performer In A Musical
Anja Backus - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Best Performer In A Play
David Jakobs - DIE RÄUBER - Festspiele Bad Hersfeld

Best Play
DIE RÄUBER - Festspiele Bad Hersfeld

Best Production of an Opera
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE - Theater Regensburg

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Madwar - DIE SCHÖNE UND DAS BIEST - Showslot Tour

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andreas Kowalewitz - COME FROM AWAY - Theater Regensburg

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Manuel Karadeniz - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Favorite Theatre
Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more Germany Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos