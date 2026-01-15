Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Germany Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Zimmermann - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jose Luna - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Dance Production

EINE WINTERREISE - Theater Regensburg



Best Direction Of A Musical

Birgit Simmler - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Direction Of A Play

Philipp Moschitz - JEDERMANN - Freilichtspiele Schwäbisch Hall



Best Ensemble

SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andi Hönig - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Frank Nimsgern - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Musical

SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best New Play Or Musical

SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Performer In A Musical

Anja Backus - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Best Performer In A Play

David Jakobs - DIE RÄUBER - Festspiele Bad Hersfeld



Best Play

DIE RÄUBER - Festspiele Bad Hersfeld



Best Production of an Opera

TRISTAN UND ISOLDE - Theater Regensburg



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Madwar - DIE SCHÖNE UND DAS BIEST - Showslot Tour



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andreas Kowalewitz - COME FROM AWAY - Theater Regensburg



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Manuel Karadeniz - SEELE FÜR SEELE - Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein



Favorite Theatre

Festspielhaus Neuschwanstein

