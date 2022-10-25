EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery
The event is on November 22nd at 7pm.
On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians. The venue is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin.
The program features sopranos Heather Green and Ljiljana Winkler, Peter Oswald on trumpet, pianist Felix Roemer, Christian Kuehn on electric guitar, artist/writer David Nicholson, drummer/EMX co-director Philipp Bernhardt, and composer/guitarist/co-director of both CompCord and EMX Gene Pritsker.
The program will feature three world premieres of Pritsker's music, including 'Pandemic Dance #15,' for electric guitar and drum set; 'Elegy,' a prelude to a new opera he is writing with David Nicholson; and 'overkYll,' based on a poem by Anton Humpe. Other world premieres include 'Star Song; A Lullaby' by Heather Green, and 'Hemorrhage' by Christian Kuehn. Plus music by William Anderson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Felix Roemer, and Will Rowe.
