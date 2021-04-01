Deutsche Oper Berlin Cancels Performances Through 4 April

In accordance with the decision of the State of Berlin, Deutsche Oper is cancelling all performances through 4 April 2021. As soon as performances are possible again, the company will announce this on its channels.

To refund tickets, call 030 343 84 343 or use the refund form. The box office is closed until further notice.

Learn more at https://www.deutscheoperberlin.de/en_EN/home.

Due to these cancellations, the Opera is unable to announce an alternative date for the public premiere of Riccardo Zandonai's FRANCESCA DA RIMINI which was planned for 4 April.

The company hopes to have alternative dates immediately after Easter. Ticket holders who prefer to cancel their tickets already now will be given the opportunity to do so and will of course be refunded the purchase price using the refund form.