Bryan Register Will Make House and Role Debut In Rusalka At Opéra National Du Rhin, Strasbourg

Acclaimed American tenor Bryan Register is making his house and role debut in the upcoming new production of Dvořák's beloved opera Rusalka at the Opéra National du Rhin, Strasbourg. Register has learnt the role in Czech in just over a week, enabling him to join rehearsals fully prepared. He will perform the lead tenor role of the Prince in a cast that includes Pumeza Matshikiza and Patricia Bardon conducted by Antony Hermus.

Register recently received glowing reviews for his performance of the lead role in Tristan und Isolde in a new production at La Monnaie, Brussels.:

"Bryan Register paces his Tristan superbly, so that there is plenty in reserve for his great final act outpouring. This is a Heldentenor who treats Wagner with the subtlety and tenderness of a Lieder singer, making the climaxes all the more powerful." Opera Now

"Bryan Register gave a tirelessly detailed performance of the punishing role of Tristan, traversing his Act III agonies with sturdy, unflinching tone and phrasing the love duet with a true legato." Opera News

Acclaimed for the fresh, bright timbre of his voice and strong dramatic singing, Register's appearances in the last few seasons have included Enée, Les Troyens in Dresden and Frankfurt; title role of Lohengrin, La Monnaie; Siegmund Die Walküre for Grange Park Opera, and Tristan at the Tokyo Nikikai Opera Theatre.

Register trained at the Manhattan School of Music, receiving the Birgit Nilsson Scholarship after Nilsson heard him sing, insisting on him only knowing of her support until after he graduated when he was given a letter from the legendary singer praising his singing.

Antony Hermus, conductor of the Strasbourg Rusalka commented: "To learn a new role in a language you don't speak in under two weeks is impressive enough, but to arrive at first rehearsal with such a detailed understanding of the role was nothing short of extraordinary. Bryan is able to take incredible risks in his singing and to inflect phrases with an array of colours that are all used to portray his character's emotions, a quality I greatly admire in an artist."

The Opéra National du Rhin has recently been named Opera House of the Year by the influential German magazine Opernwelt who surveyed 50 international music critics for their choice. Further information on the company and the upcoming production of Rusalka can be found at https://www.operanationaldurhin.eu/en/spectacles/saison-2019-2020/opera/rusalka.

For further information on Bryan Register please visit www.bryanregister.com.





