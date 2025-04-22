Breton Tyner-Bryan's Immersive Film ESCAPE To Premiere At Berlin Commercial Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-award-winning producer/director/writer/actor/choreographer Breton Tyner-Bryan's latest film ESCAPE, will make its German Premiere at the Berlin Commercial Film Festival, celebrating her 4th consecutive year participating as an award-winning filmmaker at this renowned global summit, showcasing the most competitive commercial talent worldwide.

Recent Winner of Best Director at NYCTVFF, Best Director at NYCIFF, Palermo International Film Festival, Raw Selection and Cultural Impact Award at Berlin Commercial Film Festival, Best Dance Film at Emberlight Film Festival, Audience Award ARFF Berlin, Audience Award ARFF Barcelona, Best Experimental Around Films International Barcelona, Best Experimental Berlin Around Films International Berlin, and Best Short Paris International Film Festival, she has garnered significant praise from numerous reviewers at Film Threat, Deadline, and Variety. ESCAPE first premiered as an immersive film installation at New York University's Gallatin Galleries that marked her New York City gallery debut.

ESCAPE is an immersive film installation featuring Breton Tyner-Bryan's film work as a producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, actor, and Costume Designer. Edited by Tyner-Bryan it is comprised of a selection of Breton Follies Productions films', in order of appearance including Bloom 2024, Let Her Go 2024, Egosia 2019, The Bridge 2024, Raze 2019, West of Frank 2023, Delusione 2022, and Invicta 2021, all filmed in New York City. Escape is an ode to public facing art, and accessibility beyond the proscenium arena. Utilizes robot arm AI programmed cinematography, the edit was completed in 24 hours, is 24 minutes long, signaling sacred completion, one's wholeness, and the opportunity to begin anew.

With a photographic memory my daily experience is often informed by nostalgia, and the collage effect of a non-negotiable image driven life. We are all chasing a memory, as our perception of time transcends a linear existence. This work is a love letter to DJ's, playlists, mix tapes, and the price of time pounding away the past, as we are repeatedly erased and remade anew, said producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

ESCAPE is executive produced by Breton Follies Productions, and Tyner Bryan who also served as the Costume Designer (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel), sound designer, and casting director. Selected directors of photography include Michel J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That), Thomas Shomo (Get Lucky, William Grant and Sons) and Riley Morgan (Rambow Studios). Selected composers include Adria Barbosa (Only Human, Pumped, The Lucky One), Faye Chow (Houston Grand Opera, Boston Chamber Symphony, Pittsburgh Festival Opera ), Ai Ishikki (Juilliard, Berklee), Antrom Kury (Mojaui), Patrick Murray (DogWood Gap), and Baile (featuring Felicia Douglass).

Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has directed the film TIMELESS LOVE, which has won over 80 awards globally including Best Director, Best Editor, and Best Costume Design. Her highly decorated films have screened at London Fashion Film Festival, World London Film Festival, at Paris Lady Moviemakers, Berlin Indie Awards, Madrid International Film Festival, Dances With Films Chinese Theater and Regal Cinemas, Micheaux Film Festival, La Femme Film Festival, Emberlight International Film Festival, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, Lift Off Global Network London Pinewood Studios, Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women's Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple Film Festival, ASVOFF14 Paris, French Riviera Film Festival, Stockholm Short Film Festival, Paris Short Film Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Silk Road Film Awards Cannes, New York International Film Awards, New York City International Film Festival, Barcelona Indie Awards, Cannes 7th Art Awards, Europe Music Video Awards, Grahla International Film Awards, Istanbul Film Awards, Tokyo Film Festival, Swedish International Film Festival, and Vienna International Film Awards.

is an American born multi award winning director, writer, actor, choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for The Penguin (HBO), Manifest, (Netflix), Great Kills (Tubi), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO), GOSSIP GIRL (CW) The 3-2 Pulldown alongside Corey Feldman, working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, THE KNICK alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), MANHATTAN LOVE STORY (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn. She often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian. She is the CEO, founder, and executive producer of Breton Follies Productions, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Directing credits include Village Playwrights NYC, New Victory Theater, New York Fashion Week, Madonna-Washington Square Park, choreographic works include Saturday Night Fever Engeman Theater, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, Prospect Theater, Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, choreographic mentee under Sergio Trujillo for Donna Summer (Broadway), and choreographic labs for Waitress (Broadway). She has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Berklee NYC, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She holds a MA in Film from New York University, a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post. She is currently in pre-production on 3 feature films, and pilot to series I DREAM OF HAZEL that she wrote, will direct, and 10 feature films she is attached to direct. You can also see her debuting on the second season of "Great Kills" on Tubi soon, and "The 3-2 Pulldown" alongside Corey Feldman. Tickets are available to the Berlin Commercial Film Festival Summit which will take place September 8-12 of 2025. Visit their website for more information at https://www.berlincommercial.com/summit

