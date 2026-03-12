Interview: Alessandro Cococcia of THE LOOM SESSIONS at Literaturhaus Cafe Hamburg

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Hamburg is Loom’ing again!

BWW: When did you first think of creating the LOOM Sessions? Can you tell us how it went from an idea to a live event?

It all started shortly after the opening of duckland, a creative space I launched in June 2025 in Hamburg. I was brainstorming with my friend Charles Simmons about new ways of influencing the Hamburg - and perhaps even the German - music scene.

At the time, we were both still processing the closing of the German production of Hamilton. It had been an unforgettable year: incredibly intense, full of exchange, creativity, and the kind of fast-paced energy that made us feel almost invincible at times. But when it ended, we all hit that moment we knew was coming, yet maybe weren't fully prepared for — our final show.

There was this shared feeling that we wanted a different kind of closure. One last time to - to quote the show - to reunite, not just to press play and perform again, but to create a space where we could reconnect with each other and with the fans who had supported us throughout that journey. A night of memories, exchange, and genuine human contact.

While producing that event, I started thinking about all the incredible artists I've crossed paths with over the years — performers who are much more than the roles they play on stage. Many of them are also writing and producing their own music, with stories and voices that deserve a different kind of spotlight.

In a world where music has become increasingly loud - and not always in the best way - it felt like the right moment to take a few steps back and strip things down.

So I asked myself a simple question: what is the quintessential version of a concert in Germany? The answer was obvious — a Wohnzimmerkonzert, a living room concert. But everyone does that, and for an international audience the word doesn't immediately resonate.

Then the idea clicked. Living Room. L-iving R-oom. LOOM.

Suddenly it wasn't just a concert anymore. It became a LOOM Session - a gathering, an exchange, a space where artists and audiences can meet in a more intimate and authentic way.

And that's how it all started.

BWW: The session with Oliver Edward was a big success, and now it’s Bram Tahamata’s turn. He moved audiences with his performance in &Juliet. What can we expect from Bram at the LOOM Session?

When Bram first approached me about the idea of sharing their music with an audience, I only knew them from what I had seen on stage in different productions - most recently in & Juliet. Even without knowing them personally at that point, I had the feeling that the role of May had many connecting threads to who they are as a person.

As we started talking about the concert, I was immediately struck by their enthusiasm and the level of preparation they had already put into their music. Bram has a very clear sense of identity as an artist — they know who they are, what their music is about, and what message they want to convey. At that point, there wasn't much left for me to do other than say: "Let's go for it."

I believe the LOOM session "THMT Experience" will be a very groovy and at the same time touching evening. The audience will get to experience sides and nuances of Bram that even their closest fans may not have seen yet. And doing this in a place like the Literaturhaus Café makes it even more special. In my opinion, it's the perfect setting for a night like this.

BWW: After such a great response, are there plans to make LOOM Sessions a regular event?

At the moment, the LOOM Sessions are not necessarily conceived to become a regular event - or at least not yet.

For me, everything about LOOM has to feel organic. Many elements need to align: the audience's desire to see a certain artist, and the artist's own need to share their craft in that particular moment. Every LOOM Session is built from the ground up in a very individual way, and that's an important part of the concept.

That process allows us to preserve a level of authenticity that artists deserve to share, and that audiences equally deserve to experience. It's not about repeating a formula - it's about creating a space where something real can happen between artist and audience.

At the same time, we have launched our YouTube channel, where the LOOM artists sit down with our wonderful host Tetje Mierendorf - soon to be joined by another very special co-moderator - to talk about themselves, revisit moments from their concerts, and give the audience an even closer look at who they are as people.

And I really want to emphasize that word: people. In a time where social media often feels more like "interest media" or "status media," we sometimes forget how important it is to simply check in with each other and connect on a more human level.

BWW: Offering artists a space like this, away from the big musical stage, is a rare chance to enjoy their talent. Do you think this format could become something artists really want to join regularly?

Musical theatre people are talented, y'all!

Here's a little fun fact: there are performers I've worked with who actually measured the calories they burn and the physical effort they go through during a single show. The result was almost equivalent to what a marathon runner endures over 42 kilometers. And the crazy part? Most of them do that eight times a week.

So yes - the level of discipline, versatility, and resilience in musical theatre performers is extraordinary.

I really hope more and more theatre artists will trust themselves enough to share their own music and their own voice with audiences. Formats like LOOM can hopefully help show them in a different light -especially to people inside and outside our industry who sometimes still see musical theatre performers as "one-trick ponies."

What I still find fascinating is the cultural difference. In the U.S., artists like Hugh Jackman or Denzel Washington move naturally between theatre and film and are celebrated in both worlds. In German-speaking countries, however, there's still sometimes a strange separation between those fields. It's not unusual to see film actors almost hesitant to even show up at a theatre performance as audience members.

I would love to see more bridges being built between these worlds - because great storytelling and great performers belong everywhere.

BWW: Thank you for your time. We wish you all the best for the 27th and for everything that follows.

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