Butoh Ritual Dance And Theater to Present RAW BUTOH NIGHT: Happy Chocolate With Vangeline And Coco Villarreal

🎭 NEW! Germany Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Germany & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Butoh Ritual Dance and Theater will present Raw Butoh Night, with a performance of "Happy Chocolate" by Vangeline and Coco Villarreal on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30PM at StudiodB, Uferstraße 8-11, 13357 in Berlin, Germany. Tickets start at €17.17.

This is an evening to encounter Butoh in its depth and rawness, and to meet one another through performance and movement.

The program brings together three performances by selected artists, alongside an improvised duet, "Happy Chocolate," by Vangeline and Coco Villarreal. The duet marks their first collaboration since performing together at the New York Butoh Festival in 2007 and premieres a new experimental work created specifically for this evening. Details about the three additional performances will be announced soon.

The evening will conclude with an interactive live music and dance improvisation: an open stage / open jam in which audience members are warmly invited to join and participate.

The event will take place at Studio dB, an independent cultural and creative space located at Uferstraße 8-11 in the historic Uferhallen complex in Berlin. A 285 m2 warehouse space committed to interdisciplinary and experimental practices.

Vangeline is a New York-based teacher, choreographer, and dancer specializing in Japanese Butoh. She is the artistic director of Vangeline Theater / New York Butoh Institute and is widely recognized for her rigorous, research-driven approach to the form, expanding Butoh's relevance in the 21st century through performance, activism, and interdisciplinary inquiry.

Through her all-female dance company, Vangeline creates socially engaged choreographic works that unite Butoh with activism and amplify historically underrepresented voices. She is the founder of the New York Butoh Institute Festival, dedicated to uplifting women in Butoh, and Queer Butoh, a festival centering LGBTQ+ artists within the form. She also created The Dream a Dream Project, an award-winning program now in its 18th year that brings Butoh into correctional facilities across New York State. Her work has been presented internationally in Chile, Germany, Italy, France, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Vangeline is the author of Butoh: Cradling Empty Space and led the first scientific study measuring the effects of Butoh on the brain. She has taught widely at leading universities and continues to shape the global conversation around Butoh today. www.vangeline.com

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.