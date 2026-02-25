Video: Behind the Scenes of the Props of BACK TO THE FUTURE in Germany

🎭 NEW! Germany Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Germany & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Back to the Future - The Musical (Zurück in die Zukunft – Das Musical) has officially begun rehearsals in Hamburg, and a new behind-the-scenes video offers a closer look at the show’s props and technical elements as the production prepares for its Germany premiere.

Rehearsals started on February 4, 2026, at Stage Entertainment’s Studio New York in Hamburg’s Speicherstadt. Under the direction of Tony Award winner John Rando, 29 cast members, the creative team, and a ten-piece orchestra are working on songs, dialogue, choreography, and staging for the German-language production of the 1985 film classic.

The musical will celebrate its Germany premiere on March 22, 2026 at the Stage Operettenhaus. Previews begin March 15, with a media premiere set for March 21.

Raphael Groß stars as Marty McFly, with Lino Kalich serving as alternate Marty. Jan Kersjes plays Doc Brown. The cast also includes Sandra Leitner as Lorraine Baines, Terence van der Loo as George McFly, Florian Sigmund as Biff Tannen, Hope Maine as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, and Siegmar Tonk as Strickland, alongside a large ensemble.

While rehearsals continue in Speicherstadt, technical preparations are underway on St. Pauli. The crew at Stage Operettenhaus is working in day and night shifts to update the fly system, install a new stage floor, and integrate the set, sound system, and special effects.

At the center of the production is the DeLorean time machine, which plays a key role in the show’s staging. Following installation, four days of dedicated technical rehearsals will focus on synchronizing lighting, video, sound, and effects.

In a visual transformation tied to the production, the theater’s red glass façade will be fully covered to resemble the iconic Hill Valley courthouse from the film, marking the first time since the venue’s 2002 renovation for MAMMA MIA! that the exterior has been completely altered for a production.

Since its 2021 West End debut, BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical has won the Olivier Award and expanded to Broadway, Sydney, and Tokyo, with additional touring productions in North America and the UK. The Hamburg production marks the next chapter for the international hit as it arrives in Germany for the first time.

