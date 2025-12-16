Previews: LITTLE WOMEN at Players Circle Theater

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Players Circle Theater is presenting their largest and most lavish production to date, LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL, running January 6th – January 25th. Filled with love, laughs, and adventure, this heartfelt and energetic adaptation of the beloved classic about the enduring power of family is an absolute must see.

“This musical is the farthest thing from dated material or a dusty literary assignment. It’s very much alive – overflowing with humor and passion – it encompasses everything we love about attending live theatre," states Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III, who serves as Director.

There have been over 2 operas, 3 plays, 5 graphic novels, 15 musicals, 17 films, and over 75 literary adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s 157-year-old novel.

“Little Women remains timeless and relevant because its core themes—ambition, identity, family —are universal human experiences that still resonate deeply with modern audiences. In essence, it endures because it captures what it means to grow, dream, break, love, and begin again—experiences that are just as alive now as they were 157 years ago.”

LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL marks the largest cast of Players Circle’s 2025-2026 Season, assembling world-class performers from all over the country, from as far as NYC, Chicago, and beyond.

“We are most excited to present a piece about family – for families! This is a theatrical experience that you can cherish together… forever! Great for men and women, young and old; it is the perfect post-holiday musical, keeping the glowing embers of the season alive.” cheers Kimberly Suskind, playing the role of Jo March.

Players Circle Ensemble Member

•Kimberly Suskind - (Jo March) - Fort Myers, FL

•AJ Mendini- (John Brooke) - Fort Myers, FL

•Betty Nordstrom (Aunt March) - Northern California

•John McKerrow - (John Laurence) - Naples, FL

Previous Players Circle Performer

•Lexi Rae Smith - (Beth March) - Chicago

•Rachel Querreveld - (Meg March) - New York

Making Players Circle Debut

•Paulette Oliva - (Marmee) - Bonita Springs, FL

•Emily Ahrens - (Amy March) - Rockford, Illinois

•Jameson Stobbe - (Laurie March) - Orlando, FL

•Alex Martinez (Professor Bhaer) - New York

In preparation for the production, Emily Ahrens (Amy March) of Rockford, Illinois took time to visit Louisa May Alcott’s home “The Orchard House,” located in Concord, Massachusetts. Ahrens claims “The story appeals to every age, demographic, and generation. Every time I re-read the book; I am struck by how I relate to a different character depending on where I am in my own life.”

Players Circle’s production boasts a big Broadway-size musical, filled with Victorian-era costuming, soaring musical numbers, and an innovative set - all presented within the confines of their intimate theater.

“This allows us to provide an intimacy - akin to reading the novel by the fireside – all while making the characters jump to life right before your very eyes - from the page to the stage. Six generations have read the book – this generation will sing it!” concludes Wioncek.

