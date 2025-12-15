ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE Comes to the Florida Rep Stage in January

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Repertory Theatre will kick off the new year with the musical “Always… Patsy Cline,” January 6 – 25, 2026, in the Historic Arcade Theatre.

This musical brings to life the voice of Patsy Cline through the eyes of her devoted fan and unlikely friend, Louise Seger. Through Louise's narration and Patsy's hauntingly beautiful performances, the show revisits the night these two women first met, and the bond that blossomed long afterward through handwritten letters signed “Love, ALWAYS… Patsy Cline." Audiences will be swept away by a selection of Patsy's most iconic songs — including “Crazy,” “Walkin' After Midnight,” and “I Fall to Pieces” – performed live, accompanied by a band.

“This production takes audiences on an emotional journey through its story of friendship, music, and enduring legacy,” said Florida Rep's producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to Patsy's music, ‘Always… Patsy Cline' promises an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and heart — a fitting tribute to one of the greatest voices in country and pop music history.”

The cast features returning guest actors Carolyn Messina (“Hank Williams: Lost Highway”) playing Louise Seger and New York-based actor Katelyn Crall making her Florida Rep debut as Patsy Cline. Members of the band include Mark Baczynski on fiddle/guitar, Ryan Crum on Bass, Vince Federici on steel guitar, and Matthew Koller on drums.

Florida Repertory is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Florida Rep ensemble member and associate artistic director Jason Parrish (“Shout! The Mod Musical”) returns to direct “Always… Patsy Cline” and is joined by musical director Steven Zumbrun (“The Rat Pack Lounge”) ensemble scenic designer Ray Recht (“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”), Costume Designer Kristina Tollefson (“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”), sound designer Braden Downing (“Advice”), plus lighting design by Tyler M. Perry (“Beehive: The 60s Musical”), and stage manager, Alicia Digiorgi (“Shout! The Mod Musical”).

“Always… Patsy Cline” was created and originally directed by Ted Swindley and is based on a true story. The musical is licensed by the Estate of Patsy Cline – all rights reserved. Florida Repertory Theatre's production of “Always… Patsy Cline” is exclusively sponsored by Ellie Fox.

Single ticket prices for “Always… Patsy Cline” start at $73 for regular performances from January 9 - 25, 2025, with discounted preview pricing for performances on January 6 - 8. Curtain times are 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday and Saturdays, with 2 PM matinees on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, January 9. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

