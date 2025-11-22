Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Broadway Palm

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As a writer, I am filled with admiration for the authors of A Christmas Story, now playing at Broadway Palm. They created an entire movie/play based solely on one boy’s quest for the perfect present.

Jonathan VanDyke acts as a narrator and relates the events of the days leading up to Christmas. We get to see it all through both the eyes of young Ralphie and the eyes of his adult alter ego, softened by a cloud of nostalgia.

The cast is filled with a talented bunch of local youngsters since all the juvenile roles are double cast. They are a joy to watch. The future of theater is in good hands.

Of the adults, Ry Cavanagh showed both gracefulness and grouchiness as “The Old Man,” Ralphie’s dad, while Moriel Behar brought all the heart to the role of Ralphie’s mom.

Abigail Aldridge as (Miss) Shields was a standout. What elementary school teacher doesn’t deserve a sequined dress and a long, white boa? Nice work by Costume Designer John P. White.

The painted backdrops by Scenic Designer Evan Adamson are stunning as are the special effects by Lighting & Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary.

Amy Marie McCleary does double duty as Director and Choreographer. Her creativity never disappoints. Watch for the Busby Berkeley dance number with the infamous leg lamp. (IYKYK).

If you need a little push to get into the holiday spirit, this is the show for you. A Christmas Story runs through December 28. For tickets, call 239.278.4422. And don’t forget to bring the kids.

