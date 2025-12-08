Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Florida Rep Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Frank Blocker
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center Auditorium
22%
Rachael Lord
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
20%
Lexi Rae Smith
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
9%
Katelyn and Jules
- AN EVENING OF JAZZ
- Theatre Conspiracy
7%
Dave Rode
- THE PIANO MEN
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Adolpho Blaire
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- TheatreZone
6%
Melissa Hennig
- MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS: A VOICE FOR THE EVERGLADES
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
6%
Marvilla Marzan
- SONGS IN THE KEY OF MARVILLOUS
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
AJ Mendini
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
5%
Keith Alessi
- TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
Kimberly Suskind
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
4%
Parrish Danesh
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
2%
Paola Cifuentes
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ford Haeuser
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
28%
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
15%
Katie Cook
- MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theatre
11%
Sarah Drummer
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%
Erica Fiore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
5%
Amy Marie McCleary
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
5%
Eric Ortiz
- CARRIE
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
4%
Gregory Butler
- CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
2%
Karen Molnar Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mollie Berman
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
17%
Danielle Black
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
12%
Brittanee Clark
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
9%
John P. White
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%
Danielle Black
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%
Diana Waldier
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
7%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
John P. White
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
John P. White
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Gwen Bettini
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
5%
John P. White
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Kathleen Kołacz
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
4%
Stefanie Genda
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
4%
Kathleen Kolacz
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
3%
Mary Folino
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
3%
Kim Griffin
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
25%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
19%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
17%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
16%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
15%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%Best Direction Of A Musical
Victor Legarreta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
31%
Dawn Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
18%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
10%
Annette Trossbach
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
8%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
5%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
5%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
5%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Mark Danni
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
4%
Todd Lyman
- CHRISTMAS WITH THR CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Ted Wioncek III
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
2%
Amy McCleary
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
2%
Jason Parrish
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%
Mark Danni
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
1%
Mark Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Roseann Ruggiero
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Naples Players
23%
Marcus Dean Fuller
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
12%
Bill Taylor
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
11%
Cheryl Duggan
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
9%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
6%
Paul Bernier
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Chris Clavelli
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
5%
Jamibeth Margolis
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center
5%
William Taylor
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Paula Keenan
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Paul Bernier
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Off Broadway Palm
4%
Paula Keenan
- PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
3%
Heather Johnson
- GREYHOUSE
- laboratory theatre
3%Best Ensemble LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
21%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
12%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
8%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
7%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theater
5%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
3%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
3%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
1%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%BEDROOM FARCE
- Players' Circle
1%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Clark
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
20%
Abby May
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
15%
Russell Thompson
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
10%
Sterling Matthew Oliver
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%
Chris McCleary
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%
Jay Weddle
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%
Chris McCleary
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Abby May
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
5%
Chris Riley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
4%
Johnathan Johnson
- GREY HOUSE
- Laboratory Theatre
4%
Julie Duro
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%
Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%
E. Tonry Lathroum
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
34%
Loren Strickland
- THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
18%
Roz Metcalf
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
16%
W. Earl Sparrow, Jr.
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
13%
Charles Fornara
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
8%
Trevor M. Pierce
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
5%
Keith Thompson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
3%
Ricky Pope
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
3%Best Musical LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
23%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Naples Players
10%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
9%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
7%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
6%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%GYPSY
- Ft Myers
2%BOOK OF MORMON
- Barbara B Mann
2%ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
2%THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
2%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%A CRACKER AT THE RITZ
- Norris Center Auditorium
1%VANITIES
- Players Circle Theater
1%CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical GREY HOUSE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
40%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
27%HALF BAKED
- Off Broadway Palm
25%FAMLET
- Alex 'Hubba' Costello
8%Best Performer In A Musical
Lexi Rae Smith
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
21%
Aseem Upadhyay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
18%
Kendall Parrett
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
7%
Abby young
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
7%
Lucas Campero
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%
Cameron Rogers
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Sophia Gurule
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Lilikoi Porter
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
4%
Paula Figueroa Caunedo
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Hunter Hendrickson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Chris Oram
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
3%
Samantha Pudlin
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
2%
Lexi Rae Smith
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
2%
Cameron Rogers
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%
Mike Backes
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%
Parrish Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
2%
Parrish Danesh
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Hadley Murphey
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Joey Bostic
- CABARET
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Declan Ireland
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Sarah Beth Ganey
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
1%
Natalie Brouwer
- VANITIES: THE MUSICAL
- Players Circle Theater
0%Best Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
20%
Aiden Johnson
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Aseem Upadhyay
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
11%
Landon Libbey
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
8%
Lucy Sundby
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
7%
Mitch Frank
- LAST OF RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Alex Dagg
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Off Broadway Palm
4%
Tyler Reiss
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Jay Terzis
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
3%
Rhonda Davis
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
3%
Lantz Hemmert
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Lucy Sundby
- 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Alex Dagg
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
2%
Kathleen Simmonds
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
2%
Jack Pustizzi
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Katie Taylor
- HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%
Steven Coe
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
David McElwee
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
1%
Andre Degas
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Katherine Taylor
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Ryan Adair
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Kristyn Estes
- SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
1%
Anghela Chavez
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Joey Bostic
- WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OU
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Christian Rivero
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%Best Play VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
20%FOUR OLD BROADS
- Arts Center Theatre
13%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
12%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
9%PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
5%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
4%PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
4%THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
4%SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
3%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
3%WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT
- The Belle Theatre
3%LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
2%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%GREY HOUSE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%FLATLANDERS
- Players Circle Theater
2%SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Santos
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
31%
Kody c jones/Joseph Brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Aaron Jackson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
11%
Joseph Brauer and Kody Jones
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
10%
Bill Taylor
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
9%
Jonathan and Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
9%
Bert Scott
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
5%
Kelly Tighe
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
4%
Jordan Moore
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
4%
Nick Lease
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Kimberly V. Powers
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
19%
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
16%
Abbey Dillard
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
15%
Sean McGinley
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
14%
Abbey Dillard
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
13%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
10%
Braden Downing
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
5%
Katie Lowe
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
4%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Gulfshore Playhouse
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Craig Smith
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
19%
JamieLynn Bucci
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- The Naples Players
8%
Kelly Rossberg
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
5%
Lorelei Vega
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
5%
Brittany Ringsdore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
5%
Hannah Cruz
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
4%
Heidi-Liz Johnson
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Derek Kemp
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
4%
Eric Ortiz
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Rachel Lou Redding
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Mia Zottolo
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Hazel Tracey
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
4%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
3%
Lauren Redeker Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Ross Coughlin
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Seth Abrahams
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Nikita Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%
Jasmine Lacy Young
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Adolpho Blaire
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%
Kali Clougherty
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Madeline Yeymouth
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELKA
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Lantz Hemmert
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Kimberly Suskind
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
2%
Grace Ryan
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Kim Morgan Dean
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Leslie Sanderson
- BOEING BOEING
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
20%
Michael Weaver
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
17%
Brett Marston
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
7%
Hannah Hansen
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%
Lucy Sundby
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
5%
Shannon Connolly
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
T. J. Albertson
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Chance Cintron
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Jeff Compton
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Melissa Hennig
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
3%
Shelley Sanders
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Jenny Smith
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Dixie Huey
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
3%
Abby Seeley
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Jaelynn Lias
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Kyle saccaros
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 6
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Lauren Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Izy Sedorchuk
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Louie Fuelling
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Hanna Sidwell
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Loyse Michel
- GOOD BAD PEOPLE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
0%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
34%THE ARISTOCATS
- Arts Center Theatre
18%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
16%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
12%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
12%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%Favorite Local Theatre
Florida Rep
19%
Arts Center Theater (ACT)
15%
The Naples Players
15%
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
14%
Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Fort Myers Theatre
8%
Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Barbara B Mann
4%
The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
The Studio Players
3%
TheatreZone
2%
Players Circle Theater
2%
The Belle Theatre
1%